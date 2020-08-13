OSU women's basketball: Beavers add two to the roster for upcoming season

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Oregon State's women's basketball program has added two players to the roster for the upcoming season, whenever that will take place.

The Beavers announced the additions of Jovana Subasic and Ana Teresa Faustino on Thursday.

The season can begin no sooner than Jan. 1, 2021 after the Pac-12 Conference canceled all athletic events until that date.

Subasic should be familiar to many fans as she joins the program after playing at Washington State. The graduate transfer will be immediately eligible to play as a redshirt-senior.

The 6-foot-4 forward from Sabac, Serbia, appeared in 31 games for the Cougars last season, averaging 8.4 points and 4.0 rebounds per game. She shot 45.7% from the floor and 40% from 3-point range. She scored a career-high 19 points against UC Irvine last December and scored in double-figures 15 times last season, including eight times during Pac-12 play.

For her collegiate career, Subasic is a 46.5 % shooter from the floor and shoots over 40% from beyond the arc. Prior to joining the Cougars, the forward played in the Serbian National Team’s system, competing in the European Championships at the U-20, U-18 and U-16 levels, as well as the U-19 World Championships. Subasic helped Serbia finish fourth at the 2016 European U-20 Championships,.