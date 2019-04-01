Oregon State standout Destiny Slocum has been named an honorable mention All-American by the Associated Press on Monday.
Slocum, who is a finalist for the WBCA All-America team and one of five finalists for the Lieberman national point guard of the year award, led the Beavers with an average of 15.4 points per game this season. She shot 45.6 percent from the field, recorded 153 assists on the campaign, and earned All-Pac-12 honors at the end of the regular season. Slocum was named to the watch lists for the Wooden Award and the Naismith Trophy.
Slocum is the sixth player in Oregon State history with multiple point-assist double doubles, and has scored at least 20 points 12 times this season. Slocum was also selected to the Pac-12 academic second team this season.
As a team, the Beavers finished the 2018-19 season with a record of 26-8. Oregon State made its third consecutive Sweet 16, and earned an NCAA Tournament berth for the sixth straight year.