NAPOLI, Italy — Oregon State guard Jasmine Simmons helped Australia to a gold medal at the World University Games on Wednesday with an 80-72 win over the United States.
Simmons and the 11-player squad nicknamed the “Emerging Opals” went undefeated in six games at the event, including wins over Chinese-Taipei and Portugal in the knockout rounds. The guard played in five contests at the tournament, including Wednesday’s final.
The World University Games is the largest multi-sport event apart from the Olympic Games and features almost 10,000 athletes who are currently completing university studies competing across 18 disciplines. Simmons will join the likes of former Beavers Sydney Wiese and Ruth Hamblin, who competed in the event in 2015.
Simmons previously represented her country at the youth level, captaining the Australian U-17 team to a FIBA World Championship. The 2016-17 New South Wales Player of the Year has also represented the Aussies in 3x3 competitions.
The guard is coming off her freshman campaign at Oregon State, a season that saw her play in 20 games. Simmons’ season was highlighted by an 11-point showing against La Salle.