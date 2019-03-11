Junior Mikayla Pivec, a guard on the Oregon State women's basketball team, has been named the fifth academic All-American in the program's history, the College Sports Information Directors of America announced Monday morning.
Pivec made the Academic All-America Second Team, as she joins Juli Coleman, Chelle Flamoe, Ruth Hamblin and Sydney Wiese as Oregon State players to receive academic All-America honors.
Pivec is a biohealth sciences major with a 3.93 overall GPA, and was a Pac-12 All-Academic First Team honoree in her sophomore season. In addition to her work in the classroom, Pivec works with numerous community service organizations, including Beavs Care, Community Outreach, Inc, and IMPACT.
On the court, the all-Pac-12 selection is averaging 14.9 points and a team-best 9.1 rebounds per contest this season. Pivec is the No. 1 rebounding guard in the Pac-12, and is eighth in the nation. Additionally, she is shooting 54.4 percent from the floor, the fifth-best percentage by a guard in the nation.
Pivec has scored in double-figures in 27 of Oregon State’s 31 games this season, and has tallied a total of eight double-doubles. The junior became the 22nd player in program history to reach the career 1,000-point mark earlier this season, and is among the top 10 in Oregon State history for career rebounds.
Slocum a Lieberman finalist
Redshirt sophomore Destiny Slocum has been named as one of five finalists for the Nancy Lieberman Award, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and Women’s Basketball Coaches Association announced Monday morning.
The Lieberman Award recognizes the top point guard in women’s NCAA Division I college basketball. To be considered for this award, candidates exhibit the floor leadership, play-making and ball-handling skills of class of 1996 Hall of Famer Nancy Lieberman. The 2019 winner will be determined by a combination of fan votes and input from the Basketball Hall of Fame’s selection committee. Fans are encouraged to visit www.HoophallAwards.com to cast their votes March 15-29.
Slocum, who has also been named to the Naismith Trophy Mid-Season Team, the Wooden Award Late Season Watch List and the Wade Trophy Watch List, leads the team with 16.0 points per game and 144 assists on the year. She has 12 20-point games this season, and has reached double-figures 23 times.
A digital communication arts major, Slocum was named an All-Pac-12 selection last week. She is 11th in the Pac-12 in scoring, ninth in assists, eighth in 3-point percentage and 10th in field goal percentage. The guard’s season has been highlighted by a 30-point game at Washington.
Slocum is the sixth player in Oregon State history with multiple point-assist double-doubles, and she currently needs 13 more assists to crack the top-10 in program history.
As a team, Oregon State will head into the postseason with a record of 24-7. The Beavers now await the NCAA Tournament Selection Show, which will take place on March 18.