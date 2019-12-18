OSU women's basketball: Jones leads Beavers past NAU

LAHAINA, Hawaii — Freshman Taylor Jones had a double-double by halftime and set a new career high in points as the No. 4 Oregon State women’s basketball team cruised to a 91-57 victory over Northern Arizona at the Maui Jim Maui Classic late Wednesday night.

Jones finished with 25 points and tied her career best with 13 rebounds while playing just 22 minutes. Mikayla Pivec added 14 points, six rebounds and six assists while also sitting out the final period.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Destiny Slocum chipped in 13 points and Maddie Washington joined them in double figured with 12. Kat Tudor added nine.

Jones was 12 for 18 from the floor and added three assists and no turnovers.

The Beavers were taking on BYU in the tournament finale Thursday in a game that ended after deadline. Go to gazettetimes.com or democratherald.com for a recap of that game as well as the win over Northern Arizona.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0