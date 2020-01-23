OSU women's basketball: Goforth a McDonald's All-American

For the second-straight season the Oregon State women’s basketball team has had a signee named a McDonald’s All-American, as Sasha Goforth has been selected to play in the annual all-star game.
Goforth will join 2019 McDonald’s All-American Kennedy Brown on the Beavers’ roster next year, along with 2016 selection Destiny Slocum who earned the honor as a commit to Maryland.
Goforth (Fayetteville, Arkansas) is a five-star recruit and the No. 7 rated player in the nation according to Blue Star Basketball. She is ESPN's No. 16 overall player and their No. 4 rated guard for the 2020 signing class, and is on the Naismith Trophy High School Watch List. Goforth is a three-time All-Arkansas honoree and was the Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year in 2019. She was one of six girls in the nation to earn an invite to the exclusive boys Under Armour SC30 Select Camp, and made the state All-Tournament Team twice.
According to ESPN, Goforth is: "An agile guard that earns respect from the defense with a deep range offensive arsenal; manufactures shots, rises over defenders in mid-range game; superior back court size, rebounds and attacks in uptempo, distributes on the fast break; continues as an elite guard in the class of 2020."