Oregon State received its highest preseason ranking when the Beavers came in at No. 8 in The Associated Press' top 25 women's basketball poll on Wednesday.
The Beavers, coming off their second Elite Eight appearance in three seasons, are one of three Pac-12 teams in the top eight.
Oregon State's previous best ranking to open a season was No. 10 in 2015-16. The Beavers won their second straight Pac-12 title that season and reached the Final Four.
Oregon, the preseason favorites to win the conference title by the media and the coaches, is No. 3. Stanford comes in one spot ahead of Oregon State at No. 7.
Arizona State is No. 23 and California No. 24 to open the season, giving the Pac-12 five teams in the poll.
Reigning champion Notre Dame received all 31 first-place votes to open the season the unanimous No. 1. The Fighting Irish are one of six Atlantic Coast Conference teams in the top 25 — Louisville (5), North Carolina State (17), Syracuse (18), Duke (21) and Miami (25).
The Southeastern Conference also has six teams in the poll, lead by Mississippi State at No. 6. The Bulldogs have lost the last two national title games. Also in the poll from the SEC are South Carolina (10), Tennessee (tied for 11), Georgia (14), Missouri (16) and Texas A&M (20).
Connecticut, which has lost in the national semifinals each of the past two seasons after winning four straight titles, is No. 2 while fellow American Athletic Conference member South Florida comes in at No. 22.
The Big Ten has two teams with No. 9 Maryland and No. 13 Iowa, while the Big 12 has No. 4 Baylor and No. 12 Texas (tied for 11).
The Big East also has two teams with No. 15 DePaul and No. 19 Marquette
Oregon State is schedule to play six ranked teams — the four Pac-12 teams along with Duke (Dec. 20 at Gill) and Texas A&M (Dec. 15 in Hawaii). The Beavers could also face South Carolina and Notre Dame depending on how the Vancouver Showcase over Thanksgiving.
The Beavers will host Northwest Nazarene in an 11 a.m. exhibition contest on Saturday. They open the regular season Nov. 9 against Cal Poly inside Gill Coliseum.