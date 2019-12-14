OSU women's basketball: Beavers race past Utah State

An eight-day layoff did nothing to slow the Oregon State women’s basketball team as they delivered another strong performance Saturday night.
The No. 4 Beavers got out to a fast start and raced past Utah State, winning 75-46 at Gill Coliseum to improve to 9-0 on the season.
Oregon State had not played since Dec. 6, when they delivered a blowout victory over Hawaii. But the Beavers found their rhythm quickly on Saturday as they raced out to a 24-11 first-quarter lead and never looked back.
Rather than view the extended time off as a potential negative factor, Oregon State’s players have used the break to recharge after finals week.
“It’s nice to get back and get into the flow of things,” Mikayla Pivec said. “These last two weeks have been a little different than the start of the season. We came out and executed well to start the game and then towards the end of the second quarter, our offense kind of settled a little bit. One thing we’re really gonna have to clean up is our turnovers.”
Pivec paced the Beavers with 18 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists and two steals. The senior forward leads the team in all of the aforementioned categories and midway through the third quarter, Pivec moved up to 10th on Oregon State’s all-time scoring list.
“It’s a cool accomplishment,” Pivec said. “I know there are so many great players who have gone through this program, so to be on that list is really cool. (Destiny Slocum) made a great pass to me on that shot and that’s just a perfect testament to how my teammates have been able to set me up over the course of my career here.”
You have free articles remaining.
Midway through the first quarter, Slocum buried a 3-pointer to give the Beavers a 10-5 lead and open up the floodgates for the Oregon State offense. Kennedy Brown followed with a pair of free throws and then a layup, and two possessions later, Aleah Goodman canned a long 3-pointer to cap off a 10-0 run.
Utah State answered with a jumper from Lindsey Jensen-Baker to end the Beavers’ run and cut it to 17-7. But Slocum responded immediately with a dazzling spin move to get to the paint and finished a tough layup while being fouled. She buried the ensuing free throw to complete the 3-point play and the Aggies never cut the OSU lead shorter than 13 points after that.
Meanwhile on the defensive end, Brown set the tone early and delivered two massive blocked shots in the first quarter. The Beavers finished with 10 total blocked shots on the night and held the Aggies to 27 percent shooting.
Slocum drilled a 3-pointer on OSU’s first possession of the second quarter to keep up the scoring spree, and the Beavers began to work the ball into the paint as the quarter progressed. Freshman post Taylor Jones scored six points in the second quarter alone and finished with 14 points 13 boards and four blocks on the night.
“I think she’s starting to realize her offensive sets more and more,” Pivec said of Brown. “She’s letting the offense work for her. She’s very talented and she can score one-on-one, but getting easy buckets in the flow of our offense will allow her to be even more effective.”
The second half yielded a similar result for the Beavers as they outscored the Aggies 21-16 throughout the third quarter. With just over two minutes to go in the third, Kat Tudor buried a long 3-pointer that drew a loud celebration out of the Gill Coliseum crowd and increased the OSU lead to 61-34.
Near the end of the fourth quarter, redshirt freshman guard Noelle Mannen, who had played just 25 minutes all season entering the night, sunk a long three to get the crowd on its feet.
The Beavers will be in action again next week, when they travel to Lahaina, Hawaii for a pair of games. OSU will face CSU Bakersfield on Dec. 18 and Brigham Young on Dec. 19.