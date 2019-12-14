OSU women's basketball: Beavers race past Utah State

An eight-day layoff did nothing to slow the Oregon State women’s basketball team as they delivered another strong performance Saturday night.

The No. 4 Beavers got out to a fast start and raced past Utah State, winning 75-46 at Gill Coliseum to improve to 9-0 on the season.

Oregon State had not played since Dec. 6, when they delivered a blowout victory over Hawaii. But the Beavers found their rhythm quickly on Saturday as they raced out to a 24-11 first-quarter lead and never looked back.

Rather than view the extended time off as a potential negative factor, Oregon State’s players have used the break to recharge after finals week.

“It’s nice to get back and get into the flow of things,” Mikayla Pivec said. “These last two weeks have been a little different than the start of the season. We came out and executed well to start the game and then towards the end of the second quarter, our offense kind of settled a little bit. One thing we’re really gonna have to clean up is our turnovers.”

Pivec paced the Beavers with 18 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists and two steals. The senior forward leads the team in all of the aforementioned categories and midway through the third quarter, Pivec moved up to 10th on Oregon State’s all-time scoring list.