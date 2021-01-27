OSU men's basketball: Wake-up call after Arizona loss has Beavers refocused

During his seven seasons at OSU, Tinkle has used the term “handing the keys to the bus to the players” to describe a point reached where players police themselves on and off the court to make sure their teammates are ready to perform. In other words, the team is taking accountability for its actions and play.

If coaches have to get on players about not going hard, not executing or getting themselves ready when the team is in the middle of the conference race, there’s not much hope for the team, the coach said.

As far as handing over the keys, Tinkle says, “I don’t think we’re quite there. We’re closer than we’ve been.”

With five new players — three playing key roles — and the circumstances of a pandemic season, Tinkle said it’s an ongoing process. Some days players are focused and other days they aren’t as sharp as they need to be. Teammates are uncertain if they need to step in and get involved.

“The sooner you get to where you don’t have any of those and everybody’s positive and focused and into it, then you know that you’ve reached it and now it’s time to ride the wave throughout the rest of the year,” Tinkle said.