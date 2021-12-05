OSU men's basketball: Turnovers, inconsistent play too much against No. 11 Wildcats

Oregon State’s chances at an upset of No. 11 Arizona on Sunday afternoon were done in by uncharacteristic turnovers and a second half where the offense evaporated and the Wildcats at times put on a layup line.

Arizona put together two strong stretches after halftime to pull away for a 90-65 win in a Pac-12 men’s basketball game at Gill Coliseum to hand the Beavers their eighth straight defeat.

“We couldn’t keep the ball in front, we couldn’t grab a rebound, we turned it over way too much,” said OSU coach Wayne Tinkle, whose team’s 22 turnovers was a season high by seven. “That ended up costing us. Put a lot of pressure on us defensively. Then obviously we let them get to the free-throw line too much.”

Arizona (7-0, 1-0) added five to its eight-point halftime lead in the first four-plus minutes after the break as OSU (1-8, 0-2) shot 2 of 8 and added three turnovers to their previous 13.

The Wildcats led 54-41 off an Azuolas Tubelis transition dunk off a steal with 16:39 to play.

Oregon State would get no closer than 11 from there, while Arizona eventually extended its advantage to 28 in the closing minutes.

Jarod Lucas had a team-high 17 points, including five 3-pointers to equal a career best, and five rebounds. But the junior guard also had seven turnovers, four of which cane in the second half.

“I can take a lot of that on myself, seeing the amount of turnovers I had tonight. It’s something I’m going to work on, but also for the team,” Lucas said. “Coach puts in the right stuff to be able to handle pressure and we turned it over a little too much today.”

Warith Alatishe added 14 points, nine rebounds and three blocks for the Beavers, who were 8 of 23 over the first 13-plus minutes after halftime as Arizona pulled away. Teammate Dashawn Davis added nine points, eight assists and three rebounds.

The Beavers shot 12 of 32 in the second half and 26 of 59 (44.1%) for the game.

Arizona guard Bennedict Mathurin had a second straight standout game at Gill with 29 points (four 3s) and six rebounds. In the Wildcats’ 98-64 victory last season, Mathurin had 31 points in his first career start.

Teammate Christian Koloko added 12 points, six rebounds and three blocks.

Arizona shot 18 of 35 overall in the second half and 33 of 70 (47.1%) for the game.

The Wildcats had a slim edge in rebounding, 38-35, but they turned 18 offensive boards into 21 second-chance points. The Beavers negated most of that advantage with 15 offensive rebounds of their own for 17 second-chance points.

Tinkle said his team went into the game wondering how it was going to score against an Arizona squad that was allowing opponents to shoot just 32.5% from the floor.

“I think when we went inside, even though we came up empty, they were collapsing, we hit some shots,” the coach said. “We had some great penetration, dropoffs. When we turn it over and we don’t rebound like we need to against a team this talented, this is what happens.”

Oregon State had one of its best shooting halves of the season in the first 20 minutes, going 14 of 27 (51.9%). But the Beavers also had 13 turnovers, 10 of which came in the first 10 minutes.

Despite some early turnover problems, OSU jumped out to a 13-7 on a 6-0 run that included a Lucas 3-pointer, two Dexter Akanno free throws and a Rand jump hook in the key.

But Arizona came back with a 16-0 run that covered six minutes, a stretch in which the Beavers got up only three field goal attempts because they struggled to handle the Wildcats’ pressure.

Oregon State trailed by 13 late in the half, but a 13-5 run sparked by two Glenn Taylor Jr. layins late in the half gave the Beavers and their fans some hope. Lucas had a 3-pointer in that stretch, and Rand dunked off a Davis assist and sank a baseline jumper.

But Arizona regained its form and led 44-36 at halftime with the help of 3s by Kerr Kriisa and Mathurin.

“Each and every loss we’re just taking the good out of it. We’re not trying to (focus) on losses, we’re trying to pick it up and get the positives up,” said Taylor, a freshman reserve forward. “I feel like our bench is coming more. We just need that spark each and every game.”

