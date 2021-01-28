OSU men's basketball: Trojans get away from Beavers in second half

OSU got back within for twice, the second time at 47-43 on a Lucas jumper. But the Trojans turned it on, using an 18-6 run in a little more than six minutes while making 8 of 9 attempts and creating a big cushion.

The Beavers made it interesting with consecutive 3-pointers by Thompson, Lucas and Julien Franklin to close within seven. But few shots would fall for OSU from there.

The Beavers made just four of their last 16 shots and finished 22 of 62. The Trojans were 29 of 65.

“They got us with a couple pick-and-rolls and our (screen) pluggers stayed too long,” Tinkle said, adding that guards didn’t recover to stop the ball on those plays. “They’ve got shooters in the corner and the big that set the screen rolling right to the rim. So they have drop-offs for dunks.”

USC won the rebounds 48-30, including 21 offensive boards. Last week, the Trojans had a 35-28 edge with nine offensive.

Thompson and Lucas combined to shoot 13 of 28 from the floor. The rest of the team was a combined 9 of 34. Warith Alatishe who was 3 of 7, had eight points, five rebounds and two blocks.