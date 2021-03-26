OSU men's basketball: Tres Tinkle keeping up with Beavers' run

Tinkle felt he came on stronger as the shorter-than-usual season progressed, taking advantage of the opportunities he got off the bench. It was a transition from his usual role in high school and college, where he was often one of the best players, if not the best player, on the team. That major jump in competition level is what stood out to him the most.

“There were 10-11 less teams than normal, so there were less jobs and more competition,” Tinkle said. “Each team has multiple guys with NBA experience, and it was a short season, so it was hard to get your foot in the door. Early on, not playing as much as I wanted, got an opportunity with guys down with injury, felt I was shooting well from 3, diving to the ground getting steals. With the opportunity I was given, I was happy for what I did.”

While following OSU, Tinkle is trying to stay ready for whatever is next. NBA teams could potentially sign him to a 10-day contract while they play out the rest of their season.

He’s hoping things return to normal with a typical summer league where he can prove that he belongs on an NBA roster. After that, he’s hoping to get a training camp invite, which he never got to participate in last year with the Los Angeles Lakers as they waived him soon after signing him.