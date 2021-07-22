OSU men's basketball: Tre Williams ready to help Beavers win

Preparing himself for the coming season, he’s working on playing more under control, becoming a better playmaker and learning how to use the pick and roll. It’s not always about his own scoring but how he can help the team, he said.

After a conversation with Tinkle, Williams said he already knows how important and how big a priority defense is in the OSU program and is ready to do his part.

“In their run to the Elite Eight defense was probably one of the biggest things,” Williams said. "They simply made a few adjustments. They keyed into, if you’re shutting down the other team defensively, offense will come naturally.”

Communication is necessary on the defensive end, and Williams says he has that in him. He says he considers himself a leader and wants his teammates to feel inspired and motivated.

Williams describes himself as “a people person” who can relate to others from different backgrounds.

“I’m outgoing, a real friendly guy. Plus I like to get things done,” he said. “I love winning. Very, very, very competitive, so everybody that’s going to war with me is going to feel that.”