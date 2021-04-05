OSU men's basketball: Tinkle receives contract extension

Oregon State wasted little time recognizing and rewarding men's basketball coach Wayne Tinkle for his team’s run to the Elite Eight.

The school announced Monday a four-year contract extension for Tinkle that takes him through the 2026-27 season.

Tinkle was awarded a three-year extension and received an additional year for making this year’s NCAA tournament.

“We truly appreciate the belief and support from the administration,” said Tinkle, who just wrapped up his seventh season at OSU. “(Oregon State athletic director) Scott (Barnes) has put a lot of time and effort into making this happen. My family and I are so thankful for our opportunity with Oregon State. We want to thank Beaver Nation for all of their love and support as well. We’re looking forward to continuing with the success that’s been built here at OSU.”

A No. 5 seed in the Pac-12 tournament, Oregon State won three games in three days as an underdog to claim the conference’s automatic berth in the NCAA tournament and the program’s first-ever conference tournament championship.

The Beavers (20-13) then defeated Tennessee, Oklahoma State and Loyola Chicago in Indianapolis to reach the NCAA West Region final, where they lost to Houston.