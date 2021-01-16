OSU men's basketball: Thompson, Alatishe team up to help Beavers to win against Sun Devils

Martin and Alonzo Verge Jr., their team’s top scorers, combined to shoot 4 of 17 overall and 0 of 9 on 3-pointers. Martin returned after missing both games last week.

The victory helped the Beavers forget about Thursday’s 98-64 home loss to Arizona in which the Wildcats controlled the game from start to finish.

Tinkle said he told his team after that game and again before tipoff Saturday that you’re never as bad or as good as you think you are.

“It’s an unbelievable turnaround for us. The way we responded, the way we came out of the gate, the way we set the tone in all facets,” Tinkle said.

The Beavers didn’t panic when the Sun Devils made their second-half run. Instead, they found a way to make one more play with the game on the line.

Thompson completed two and-ones, one for three points and another for four, helping Oregon State push a one-point halftime lead to seven in a little more than three minutes.

In between, Reichle hit a corner 3-pointer off a Thompson assist.

Arizona State closed the deficit by putting some defensive pressure on the Beavers, who had five turnovers in the first seven minutes of second half after accumulating just five in the entire five in first half.