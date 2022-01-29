OSU men's basketball: Struggles on both end cost Beavers in Eugene

EUGENE — Nineteen days earlier, Oregon State shot better than 50% to stay in the game with Oregon only to see Warith Alatishe’s point-blank shot at the buzzer bounce off the rim in a two-point loss at Gill Coliseum.

Saturday night, the Beavers could never find their offense, while the Ducks exploited what OSU opponents have been doing at a successful rate in recent weeks: making a high percentage close to the basket.

The Beavers shot a season-low field goal percentage and had trouble slowing down the Ducks in a 78-56 Pac-12 men’s basketball loss at Matthew Knight Arena.

Oregon (13-7, 6-3) shot 31 of 56 (55.4%), including 22 of 29 (75.9) on two-pointers, marking the third straight game in which Oregon State (3-15, 1-7) has allowed an opponent to shoot better than 68% inside the 3-point arc.

OSU shot 30.3% overall and lost the rebounding category 40-37 despite a 19-10 advantage in offensive boards.

The Ducks went on a 12-0 run in the first half to lead by double digits and the Beavers could never answer.

“We just didn’t respond,” said OSU coach Wayne Tinkle, whose team lost its fifth straight. “They took us out of our offense. Got to give them credit for part of it, and then shame on us for getting into it and not running our offense. We just kind of panicked, started going too 1-on-1 and then we pulled apart. Then defensively, we didn’t have it. We just didn’t have our rules and we didn’t have our back defensively.”

Oregon State, which trailed by 19 at halftime, made two straight field goal attempts for the first time in the game early in the second half on a Dexter Akanno 3-pointer and a short jumper by Alatishe to cut the deficit to 15.

OSU, unable to gather any momentum, would get no closer than 15, while Oregon went on to lead by as many as 23.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Beavers center Roman Silva had a career-high 17 points to go with six rebounds and two steals. Jarod Lucas added 12 points and three steals and Akanno equaled a season best with 10 points and four rebounds.

Jacob Young had 17 points, Will Richardson 15 and De’Vion Harmon 14 for Oregon. The Ducks’ top three scorers shot a combined 17 for 30 overall and 7 of 14 on 3-pointers.

“They did a good job, they had a lot of guys shooting with confidence, and really spacing the floor. Spacing us out and knocking down open shots,” Lucas said of the Ducks.

OSU reserve guard Xzavier Malone-Key missed the game with a back injury. Malone-Key was in attendance but not in uniform.

It was the 359th game between the two programs in the most-contested rivalry in college basketball. OSU leads the all-time series 192-167.

“We’re still trying to learn a lot of things. It’s really tough when you’re at the end of January and you’re still trying to learn things,” Tinkle said. “The discipline day to day, on-the-court stuff, off-the-court stuff … we’re still learning those lessons and then it rears its head come game time.”

The Beavers found their offense in quick spurts through the game’s first 11 minutes to hold a lead.

Consecutive 3-pointers by Lucas and Akanno put Oregon State in front 10-5. Oregon would go ahead 16-12 before Lucas hit a baseline jumper and Calloo added another 3 with 9:19 in the half for a 17-16 Beavers lead.

But not much went right for the visitors for the remainder of the half.

The Ducks went on a 12-0 run, including seven points by Young, and never trailed again. Young’s 3-pointer with 3:38 in the half capped a 21-5 Oregon run for a 37-22 advantage.

Oregon State shot 10 for 38 for the half, never making two consecutive shots. Oregon was 18 of 33, including 12 of 17 on two-pointers.

To add to the Beavers’ misery, Oregon’s Eric Williams Jr. hucked in a shot from the opposite 3-point line just before the halftime buzzer to make it 44-25 at the break.

Alatishe, OSU’s second-leading scorer, was limited to eight minutes and no points in the first half after picking up two fouls. He finished with three points on 1-of-6 shooting and six rebounds in 23 minutes.

Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.