OSU men's basketball: Silver looks to show he's more than a shooter

Silver can play both guard positions but says he’s best playing off the ball. He says Tinkle wants him to stretch the floor but also add more to his game.

“That’s one of the reasons I wanted to come here because he respected my game in all aspects, not just shooting the ball,” Silver said. “He sees more in me than just a shooter. He has faith in my game all around.”

When Silver signed, Tinkle noted that because he has Division I experience, he’s not your traditional junior college transfer.

“He brings good size and physicality to the guard position and has the ability to play multiple positions,” the coach said. “He played on a very deep and talented team at Tallahassee and was a very consistent scorer for them … so he's really going to be a valuable weapon. His size will allow him to be a great defender for us as well.”

Tinkle said Silver, after seeing him in person, is explosive and has great length, adding that Silver told him his vertical leap is near 40 inches.

“He’s more athletic than we thought,” Tinkle said.

But that athleticism wasn’t always on display.