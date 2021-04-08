OSU men's basketball: Silver announces decision to leave program, joining Franklin

Tariq Silver is leaving the Oregon State men’s basketball team, the program announced Thursday.

Silver, a junior guard from Clarksville, Tennessee, was with the Beavers for one season. He played one year at Eastern Michigan and one at Tallahassee Community College before coming to OSU.

“I would like to thank Coach (Wayne) Tinkle and the coaching staff for giving me the opportunity,” Silver said in a release. “I also want to thank Beaver Nation for supporting me this past season. It was amazing to be a part of what we accomplished. With that being said, I have made the decision to enter the transfer portal.”

Silver averaged 1.6 points and 7.4 minutes in 23 games for the Beavers. He played a combined 35 minutes in the Beavers’ last three games of the NCAA tournament, the most minutes he played in a three-game stretch all season.

“Tariq’s a great young man and we appreciate all he did for us this past year,” Tinkle said. “We support his decision to find a school where he can have a major role and wish him all the best.”

Silver joins redshirt freshman guard Julien Franklin in entering the NCAA transfer portal. Franklin made his announcement last week.