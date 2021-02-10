OSU men's basketball: Short on experience, Alatishe driven to get better

Warith Alatishe has found plenty to motivate himself when it comes to basketball.
When he was younger, his two older brothers didn’t take it easy on him on the court.
“We used to compete every day in the backyard. They were older than me and stronger than me, and I think that’s what got me better,” Alatishe said.
Out of high school, playing at Westside High in Houston, he received just one Division I scholarship offer, at Nicholls State. He took it, hungry to show that other coaches were wrong to not take a chance on him.
At Oregon State this winter, Alatishe knows that if the Beavers are to keep winning games, he needs to play a big role with his rebounding and an increased offensive output.
In his first year in the program, he’s made an impact on a team that’s worked its way up to the middle of the Pac-12 men’s standings with eight games left in the regular season.
Alatishe, a 6-foot-7 junior forward, is second in the conference in rebounding at 8.2 per game and tied for first in offensive boards (3.2). He’s also third in blocks (1.7) and averages 1.2 steals a game.
He’s recorded seven double-digit rebounding games, including a season-high 16 to go along with 14 points in the win at Oregon, producing the third of four double-doubles he’s had this year.
The victory in Eugene was also one of Alatishe’s most productive offensive games, as he shot 7 of 10 from floor. He flew to the basket and followed teammate Zach Reichle’s 3-point miss with a two-handed slam, getting the OSU bench to its collective feet.
“It’s fun playing with Warith. He does it all,” Beavers senior guard Ethan Thompson said. “He’s super-athletic, he’s a smart player. He knows where to get to the open spots. He makes highlight plays and he makes big plays.”
Thompson credited Alatishe for his relentless effort to get a defensive rebound that secured Oregon State’s home win against Washington State.
Alatishe, who moved to the Houston area with his family from their native Nigeria when he was 3 years old, is years behind his teammates when it comes to basketball experience. He didn’t play on his first organized team until he was a junior in high school.
But he’s been a quick learner.
“He’s a delight to work with and he really wants to be a contributor to this team. So he remains pretty steadfast in his efforts,” OSU coach Wayne Tinkle said.
Alatishe says the area in which he’s grown the most since coming to Corvallis is his confidence. Before, he says he was uncertain about trying new things.
“Now, with the coaches pushing me and knowing that they support me, I just kind of play. That’s how I see it,” he said. “At Nicholls I was still kind of breaking out of my shell and getting used to things. I’m still breaking out of my shell here, but I’m getting a lot more comfortable.”
Last year, as a sophomore with the Colonels, Alatishe averaged 10.9 points and 8.3 rebounds while shooting 55.7% overall.
He said it was during his senior year of high school that he realized he could be a strong rebounder. Those around him motivated and pushed him, telling him he could grab any number of boards if he put his mind to it. They encouraged him to keep doing what he was doing.
At Oregon State, rebounding continues to be a big focus, particularly consistency.
Alatishe averaged 10 boards per game through the Beavers’ first five games, but those numbers dropped off. He’s had four games with five or fewer and just two games in the past nine in double digits.
Tinkle says Alatishe’s inconsistent results come from his lack of experience and are all part of his growth, development and maturity.
“My teammates need me to rebound. I know the coaches need me to rebound,” he said. “If we’re going to make it far, I need to be on the glass.”
Offensively, Alatishe hasn’t been a primary weapon for the Beavers. But his involvement in sets, often getting the ball on the low block or near the free-throw line, has increased in recent weeks.
He had a season-high 13 shot attempts (making seven) last week against Washington, resulting in his most-recent double-double. In that game he also had three assists, three blocks and three steals.
He says his primary offensive target has been improving his shooting and secondary is working on his ball handling.
Alatishe’s ability to grab offensive rebounds have provided him numerous putback opportunities.
Coaches have been on him to avoid spinning or fading away from the basket and instead elevate toward the hoop.
“I think where he came from, he could do that and get away with it,” Tinkle said. “Now he’s starting to understand that even though he’s at a higher level, he can explode, jump up and score that thing at the rim.”
But Alatishe didn’t know if he would even be in an OSU uniform this season when he arrived on campus last summer.
He needed an NCAA waiver, which was no certainty, because of his transfer from Nicholls State. He considered his chances “pretty slim” and was ready to make the best of the situation whatever the result.
But the waiver was eventually approved less than a week before the Beavers were to open their season Nov. 25 against California.
Tinkle knew that if Alatishe wasn’t allowed to play this year that it would pay dividends in the future. Receiving the waiver for immediate eligibility would be a bonus.
“The fact that he gets this year back if he ultimately wants it down the road, it’s the best of both worlds,” Tinkle said. “He’s learning on the fly but he’s getting game experience all the while.”
