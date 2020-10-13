OSU men's basketball: Second-year players will be asked to fill bigger roles

Oregon State men’s basketball is anything but a veteran squad in terms of time spent in the program.
The Beavers, as coach Wayne Tinkle points out, have just three players with more than one season in the program.
Zach Reichle, one of those three along with fellow seniors Alfred Hollins and Ethan Thompson, recalls his second season being one filled with learning while trying to make on-court contributions.
As sophomores they were able to lean on three fourth-year players in Gligorije Rakocevic, Stevie Thompson and Tres Tinkle while also trying to multiply what they were giving to the team. This year’s second-year players are in a similar situation.
“They’re having to take on a leadership role and grow up pretty quick as well,” said Reichle, whose team officially opens practice Wednesday. “I don’t know if you can call second-year guys vets quite yet, but right now they’re having to take on those leadership roles.”
That group of players entering their second season in the program includes Julien Franklin, Gianni Hunt, Jarod Lucas, Roman Silva and Dearon Tucker plus walk-on Joey Potts.
Hunt, Lucas and Silva were contributors in the 2019-20 season while averaging 13.9, 13.1 and 7.2 minutes per contest, respectively. Tucker averaged 3.1 minutes in 17 games. Franklin and Potts redshirted last year.
Thompson said he’s seen that group work hard and that it’s ready to fill increased roles.
“Going into their second year, Coach probably has a lot more trust in them now,” Thompson said specifically of sophomore guards Hunt and Lucas. “I think they’re going to be a lot more comfortable playing these big minutes. I feel like their games will be able to be showcased because they’ll be comfortable with those big minutes.”
With five newcomers in all, coach Tinkle said it’s too early to tell how much different this year’s team may play than last year’s squad, which gave the program its second straight 18-13 record.
The Beavers believe they’ve added athleticism and depth. Reichle said this year’s version is possibly the most athletic and most versatile in terms of playing multiple positions in his time in the program.
“Our scoring has gone up the last couple of years, but I think if we start shooting the ball more where we expect to it will give us more potency offensively,” said Tinkle, whose team shot 32.5% from 3-point range last season, ninth in the Pac-12.
The coach says an inside threat, which could be aided with the addition of three forwards 6-foot-7 or taller, will provide shooters cleaner looks from outside.
Coach Tinkle said the newcomers — transfer guard Tariq Silver, transfer forwards Warith Alatishe, Rodrigue Andela and Maurice Calloo and freshman forward Isaiah Johnson — will make the team more versatile defensively as well.
Oregon State is still waiting to learn if Alatishe will be granted a waiver to play immediately after coming to Corvallis from Nicholls State in the offseason.
The Beavers lost Tres Tinkle, the program’s all-time leading scorer, and Kylor Kelley, the top shot-blocker in school history, as seniors last season.
Tres Tinkle, who spent five years in the program, was a vocal leader. That primary leadership role has been turned over to Reichle. According to coach Tinkle, the two players had a talk after last season with the younger Tinkle passing the proverbial baton and letting Reichle know it was his turn to step forward. The idea was that combined with Reichle also leading the way as a hard worker, his teammates will follow.
“Zach has just done an incredible job taking the young guys under his wing,” coach Tinkle said. “He’s so much more confident in who he is, worked his tail off and done a good job with that.”
He added that Thompson needs to continue leading with his effort and become more of a vocal leader.
Reichle remembers a conversation with his coach last year where he was asked to use his voice more. The senior says now he probably could have done more. But it’s a role he’s ready to take on, and that began with offseason workouts.
“I think it’s changed a lot already,” Reichle said. “Since the first day of practice I’ve been a lot more vocal than I’ve had to.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!