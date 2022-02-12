OSU men's basketball: Second-half struggles lead to another loss

Oregon State’s hopeful signs in the first half Saturday night against Stanford never materialized after halftime.

The Cardinal dominated the second half in all phases, notably in shooting, rebounding and second-chance points, to pull away from the Beavers for a 76-65 Pac-12 men’s basketball win at Gill Coliseum.

Stanford (15-10, 8-7) had second-half advantages of 19-7 on the boards and 9-0 in second-chance scoring. The Cardinal also shot 13 of 20 (65%) after halftime and 29 of 49 (59.2) for the game, including 10 of 23 on 3-pointers.

“I think we just got complacent and we weren’t tough enough,” Beavers guard Dexter Akanno said. “As for me, I know I missed out on some defensive assignments, defensive block outs. So just not being tough enough mentally and physically.”

OSU (3-19, 1-11) wasn’t the same offensively in the second half as it was in the first, when some good rhythm had the Beavers shooting 14 of 26.

An 8-2 run to open the second half helped Stanford extend its lead to nine.

Oregon State answered back with five points, but the momentum ended there.

OSU’s offense began to sputter, while the defense reverted to some bad habits that resulted in Stanford’s shooters getting open looks from deep. Beaver defenders were also getting beat off the dribble, which only compounded the problems.

Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle said the issues that arose are the same ones his team has tried to fight off for months.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

“We got off page a little bit, a little too much 1-on-1,” he said. “I don’t know if we just stopped moving … or if we just tried to put it on our own shoulders to go make a play. We don’t have a super selfish group offensively, so we’ll have to watch the film and learn from that.”

The Cardinal’s Maxime Raynaud and Isa Silva hit back-to-back 3-pointers to make the visitors 4 of 8 for the half on long balls and push the lead to double digits for the first time with 14 minutes remaining.

A Davis transition basket off an Akanno steal and assist with 7:58 left ended a stretch of more than seven minutes in which Oregon State shot 2 of 10 while Stanford had pushed its lead to 14.

From there, the Beavers would get no closer than 11 and the Cardinal would lead by as many as 20.

OSU guard Jarod Lucas had 17 points, 13 of which came in the first half, along with three steals. Warith Alatishe added 14 points and Dashawn Davis nine points and nine assists to equal a season high. Davis played for the first time in three games after injuring an ankle late in the Feb. 3 game at Utah.

Stanford forward Harrison Ingram, likely to be the Pac-12 freshman of the year, had 16 points, nine assists and six rebounds. Spencer Jones chipped in 15 points and eight rebounds and Jaiden Delaire 14 points for the Cardinal.

Player and ball movement that Oregon State hasn’t shown on a consistent basis for some time had the Beavers down just three points at halftime.

Stanford jumped out to a 14-8 lead on an 8-0 run as OSU struggled out of the gate, shooting 3 of 10.

But the Beavers, sparked by Davis entering the game off the bench, answered with seven straight points, five by Lucas, to find some momentum.

A Lucas layin started a stretch of nine makes in 10 field goal attempts that helped Oregon State answer Stanford’s hot shooting. The end of that stretch, a Lucas baseline jumper with 5:09 in the half, had the Beavers in front 28-25.

The Cardinal came back with a 7-0 run and later scored five in the final minute of the half to lead 37-34.

Lucas had 13 points on 6-of-8 shooting and Ahmad Rand seven points on 3 of 4 from the floor at the break. Davis had two points, three assists and a steal.

Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.