OSU men's basketball: Second-half bounce back has Beavers back above .500 in Pac-12

Oregon State overcame all the hurdles placed in its path Saturday afternoon to climb back above .500 in the Pac-12 men’s basketball standings.

In the first half it was Washington State dominating the rebounds on the offense end and taking a halftime lead despite making a little more than a third of its shots. There were also 12 team turnovers and foul trouble for leading scorer Ethan Thompson.

The Beavers saw Thompson spend more time on the bench in the second half, but they solved the rebounding and turnover problems.

Then when it came to crunch time, Thompson and his teammates made just enough plays to hold on for a 68-66 win at Gill Coliseum.

Washington State (11-8, 4-8) had 10 offensive rebounds in the first half and two in the second half. The Cougars had a 17-2 edge in second-chance points in the first 20 minutes, and that stat was 2-2 after halftime.

Oregon State (10-7, 6-5) also had just two turnovers after the break.

“It was the difference, and that’s what we said at halftime, and not in an eloquent manner,” Beavers coach Wayne Tinkle said afterward. “We told the guys that’s what we had to do, to correct. Take care of the ball, rebound the ball, we’d win the game.”