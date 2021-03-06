OSU men's basketball: Reichle and Thompson will leave lasting legacies at Oregon State

Tinkle says Reichle has set an example with his work ethic.

“His buy-in, his attitude, his commitment on and off the court, what he’s achieved academically,” the coach said. “Then he’s blazed quite a trail on the court as far as bringing it every day, taking advantage of your opportunity, working hard to improve your position with the team, and then leadership.”

Thompson is one of the few players Tinkle has ever had that have started all four seasons. He used “ironman” to recount Thompson’s impact.

Thompson isn’t the most vocal player, and the OSU coaching staff has challenged him to be more involved in that way. Tinkle said he’s seen more of that in recent weeks, with Thompson pulling a teammate aside to tell them what they’ve done wrong or encouraging them to break out of their own shell.

The coach credits that effort as a factor that’s helped Oregon State win four of its last five games to claim the fifth seed and a first-round bye in next week’s conference tournament in Las Vegas.

Thompson has been someone the Beavers have relied on heavily the past two seasons for on-court performance, and Tinkle says he’s handled it well.