OSU men's basketball: Rand makes presence felt in first appearance

Ahmad Rand entered Tuesday’s game for the first time in the second half and made an immediate impact.

The 6-foot-8 junior forward who averaged 4.6 blocks across two junior college seasons took all of 18 seconds to swat away his first shot in an Oregon State uniform.

Rand was cleared not long before the season opener against Portland State after recovering from a broken finger. In a little more than six minutes against the Vikings, he had four points, one rebound, one steal, three blocks and a foul in the 73-64 win.

“He just brought a level of energy, blocking a shot, protecting the rim,” said Beavers coach Wayne Tinkle as players Warith Alatishe and Isaiah Johnson, alongside their coach in the media room, nodded their heads in agreement. “He had a couple finishes. We drew one play up for him out of the timeout, I don’t know how he caught it and scored it.”

The play Tinkle spoke of came off a Dashawn Davis drive and a pass that looked like it was going to be too high, but Rand somehow got his hand on it and kissed it off the backboard and into the net.

All of the above after Rand had little practice time following more than a month on the sideline with the broken finger. He attended practice but was reduced to spinning the exercise bike, on-court conditioning with his new team and time spent with strength and conditioning coach Sean Conaty.

So it was no surprise that as he ran by the bench Tuesday night he was asking his coaches where he was supposed to be on some offensive sets.

“Credit to him. He told me was going to be nervous as heck two months ago for our first game. I didn’t think we were going to be able to have him for tonight. But he put his imprint on it,” Tinkle said. “You saw him go to the rim even after he checked out a little more cautiously. Even then, his defense led to points, to 3s, to layups and that’s how we got back into the game and got the momentum. He was enormous for us.”

The Beavers, who erased an 11-point deficit in the second half, were plus-9 with Rand on the floor. OSU went from down eight to ahead by three, 54-51 with 7:27 left, during a continuous period of more than six minutes that Rand played. He was subbed back in for the final eight seconds.

Rand said in an interview for a story last month that he was taught in high school to dunk everything and block everything. The basketball coach at his high school in little Lincolnton, Georgia (population 1,800), had the team regularly run stairs at the school’s football stadium.

“So I feel like my legs have a lot to do with it. I jump like a pogo stick,” Rand said.

Anyone who saw him Tuesday at Gill would be hard-pressed to disagree.

“Timing. Timing has got to be on point,” said of the key to being a good shot-blocker. “Because if you’re late or too early, you’ll get scored on regardless.”

But Tinkle said after the game that he’ll try to get Rand to pick and choose which shots to go after. Not all of his teammates, such as Alatishe, need defensive help every time, allowing Rand to stick with his man and block out on the shot with a chance to get a rebound.

“I love for his first time out the level of aggression he played with,” Tinkle said. “Again, it was on the other end, too. He made a couple big buckets for us.”

Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.

