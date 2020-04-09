OSU men's basketball: Putting family first leads Dastrup to continue playing career close to home

A family situation back home in Arizona created a distraction for Payton Dastrup that prevented him from accomplishing what he wanted to at Oregon State.
He had waited more than five years, since his senior year of high school, to again have a major impact on the floor. It just didn’t work out that way with the Beavers.
That situation, which Dastrup doesn’t want to go into details on publicly, and his actions in response ultimately led him to leave OSU and move back home. This week he committed to continue his basketball career at Benedictine University Mesa, an NAIA school in his hometown, about 20 miles east of Phoenix.
Dastrup wanted to be a resource for his family – parents David and Kristen and younger sisters Sydney and Kennedy – and take care of everything on his plate before giving to the rest of the world. He realized he needed to focus on academics and his well-being so that when he was called upon by his family and team, he would be able to do that.
“I went about it in a way I felt was going to be most beneficial for me,” Dastrup said.
At one point during the season, he felt his life balance evening out and that he was aiding his family the best he could from more than 1,200 miles away.
“The other side of the balance began to fall with grades, playing time … the list can go on,” Dastrup said.
After playing just four combined minutes in the previous nine games, he was suspended before the Feb. 27 game at Oregon for a violation of team rules. He didn’t play in the next four contests before the remainder of the season was canceled with the Beavers reaching the Pac-12 tournament quarterfinals.
“We wish the best for Payton and hope he finds a school where he can find success academically and athletically,” Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle said Wednesday.
Staying home
After Oregon State and most colleges and universities went entirely to online classes for spring term, Dastrup headed home to Mesa, where he grew up and went to Mountain View High School.
He was contacted by Mountain View classmate Austin Denham, who called to catch up and suggested joining him at Benedictine after learning that Dastrup was considering a transfer. Also currently on the roster are two more of Dastrup’s former high school teammates, David Beecher and Nick Sessions.
Benedictine, in downtown Mesa, is just a few miles from his childhood home. He would be close to his family. Going there would give Dastrup a chance to reconnect with old friends, a chance to play and make an impact as well as finish out his bachelor’s degree in social sciences.
Dastrup thought about some other places he could go. But none matched up to what he felt he would experience at Benedictine.
“He threw me a sales pitch,” Dastrup said of Denham. “When it came down to decision-making time, it just seemed like it was too good to pass up.”
Limited time
After finishing high school in Mesa, Dastrup, now 24, served a two-year mission in Panama with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints before going to Brigham Young University.
At BYU, he averaged 2.4 points and 1.6 rebounds in 6.4 minutes while playing in 56 of 69 games in two seasons in Provo. He didn’t feel he was being fully utilized there, so he decided to transfer to Oregon State.
But Dastrup had to sit out the 2018-19 season, his first year in Corvallis, after his request to play right away was denied by the NCAA. He appealed the decision on his initial waiver and that was turned down as well.
“I really had to dig in last year and focus mentally more than anything because it was a grind,” Dastrup said last October about his season at Oregon State spent contributing in practice, where his primary role was on the scout team, helping teammates prepare for the next opponent.
In the offseason, he worked on cutting weight and focused on defense and being able to guard all positions in addition to rebounding and improving his shot.
“He’s a guy we feel is a threat inside and out. He’s really a heady player. The big thing with Payton, we’ve got to make sure he can defend and rebound his position. Then offensively, not press too soon,” coach Tinkle said in October. “He’s champing at the bit, because he hasn’t really played consistently since high school. So taking caring of the ball, making good decisions and then being a strength defensively.”
Tinkle urged Dastrup to stay in shape and control his weight. During this past season, Dastrup says it was those issues that Tinkle used to question whether the versatile 6-foot-10 junior forward could do what the team needed from him.
Dastrup averaged 2.0 points and 1.3 rebounds in 17 games but saw the court in just seven Pac-12 contests. He played in one of Oregon State’s final 11 games, seeing one minute of floor time in a Jan. 20 loss at Arizona.
His most productive game came in the third contest of the season, on Nov. 12 against Oklahoma in Portland. He had season highs of five points and five rebounds while playing 12 minutes, equaling a season best.
Dastrup’s last game playing double-digit minutes was Jan. 12 in a home win against Arizona. He had four points, three rebounds and a steal in 11 minutes.
“There were things that I could have done that I didn’t do that resulted in not being on the floor as much as I wish I would have,” he reflected later.
A disconnection
Dastrup learned of his family’s urgent situation before the Beavers’ Nov. 5 season-opener against Cal State Northridge.
“November and December went pretty smooth in terms of keeping my head on straight and keeping my focus on the team and the guys and what we were trying to accomplish,” he said.
But the turn of the new year brought feelings of disconnection and going through the motions, being “dazed and confused” at practice.
He says he should have been more in tune with what he was feeling but didn’t want to disappoint the team. He didn’t want fingers pointed at him, excuses made for him or a free pass given because of what he was dealing with.
“I loved every moment that I spent at Oregon State, the bonds that I made with teammates and coaches and fell in love with Corvallis,” Dastrup said. “But when wheels started to fall off for family and I wasn’t able to be there for them, I noticed myself begin to try to gravitate toward being a crutch or a support system that I know they needed.”
He added that the OSU program, where he saw a strong example of “family first”: “It’s a brotherhood that I will always be grateful that I was a part of.”
Making progress
Dastrup plans to have his degree by the end of next school year. When he’s done with school he would like to continue playing basketball, whether that’s realizing his NBA dream or going overseas.
When his playing days are over, he wants to coach, on the basketball court or possibly another sport.
Dastrup wants to have made a difference, not only as an athlete but as a person. He says his coaches over the years, including Wayne Tinkle, have pointed him in that direction.
“Every single one of them has given me a slogan or a saying or advice that has made me who I am,” he said. “They have impacted me in ways that I will never be able to repay them for.”
