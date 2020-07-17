OSU men's basketball: Program to begin summer workouts Monday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Oregon State men’s basketball will get back in its practice facility for team workouts Monday, the first day such activity is permitted by the NCAA.

The program is making safety as a priority as college teams try to resume on-campus activities during the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s going to be different, but the one thing we want to do is really follow all those protocols so we don’t lose the privilege of being in the gym together,” coach Wayne Tinkle said.

All but two players are back on campus. They are traveling to Corvallis this weekend, and after quarantine time, virus testing and regular physicals they’re expected to be back with the team in seven to 10 days.

Tinkle anticipates the first few weeks of workouts will be individual shooting, ballhandling and fundamental skill work.

For the immediate future, there will be no activity involving contact, no 1-on-1 drills and social distancing that limits close interactions. Players that live together can be at the same basket; otherwise, players at the same basket must wear masks.