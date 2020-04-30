OSU men's basketball: Program dives into new era of recruiting

In Andela, OSU gets a “big, physical post” and probably the program’s most physical player since Daniel Gomis (2013-16), coach Tinkle said.

It’s still uncertain when the 2020-21 version of the Beavers will be together on the court.

Coaches in all sports are separated from their athletes and hoping that they’re continuing to work hard. Under current circumstances, coaches can only do their part and hope for the best.

“We have guys that have pretty good work ethic. There’s always going to be a couple, they work hard when you’re around them. The tendency when you’re not with the team and not with the coaches, you can have a lot of self-motivation,” coach Tinkle said. “It’s never really quite the same unless you’re special. We’ve had guys we’ve had to kick out of the gym because they’re working too hard.”

The coach says his program is shifting toward having more of those types of players. He believes all those currently in the program are making positive steps.