OSU men's basketball: Program adds transfer guard from Marquette

Oregon State men’s basketball made an addition with Wednesday’s announcement of the signing of Marquette transfer Dexter Akanno.

A 6-foot-4 guard from Valencia, California, Akanno spent the past two years at Marquette. He redshirted the 2019-20 season and played in 12 games this past season, averaging 0.7 points and 0.6 rebounds in 5.3 minutes per game.

Akanno played at Blair Academy in New Jersey in 2018-19. He was an honorable mention Mid-Atlantic Prep League selection and helped lead the program to the league championship.

“We’re very excited to be adding Dexter to our program,” Beavers coach Wayne Tinkle said. “He’s a great kid from a wonderful family that we feel has a ton of potential on and off the court. He’s a physically-imposing guard with a very good skillset with the versatility and toughness to play multiple positions

“He really blossomed at Blair Academy but suffered through some COVID complications last season at Marquette. He is healthy now and ready to go. His best basketball is in front of him and we are thrilled to have him with us.”