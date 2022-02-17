OSU men's basketball: One solid half not enough against third-ranked Wildcats

Oregon State made a game of it with the Pac-12’s top team, for a half anyway.

The Beavers were down just two at halftime at third-ranked Arizona on Thursday, but the visitors ran out of gas on both ends coming out of the locker room.

The Wildcats shot 53.3% in the second half to run away with an 83-69 Pac-12 men’s basketball win at McKale Center in Tucson.

“What a great effort, when things have been tough for us, playing in this environment, shorthanded,” Beavers coach Wayne Tinkle said in a postgame interview. “Our guys battled their tails off and we can build from that.”

Oregon State (3-21, 1-13) had just eight scholarship players available and seven played.

Jarod Lucas and Roman Silva had 13 points apiece for the Beavers, who scored more than 65 points for the first time in seven games. Silva had seven rebounds and Lucas six.

Maurice Calloo added 10 points and eight rebounds and Dashawn Davis nine points and seven assists for Oregon State, which has won just once in Tucson since 1983.

“I thought Rams (Davis) did a great job of being a quarterback, especially in the first half and down the stretch of controlling tempo and being a facilitator,” Tinkle said.

The Wildcats (23-2, 13-1) were led by 22 points and seven rebounds from Azuolas Tubelis and 20 points from Bennedict Mathurin.

Up two at halftime, Arizona leaned heavily on its stars to widen the gap. Tubelis scored six and Mathurin five as the Wildcats jumped ahead by 10 less than three minutes into the second half.

Arizona made six straight shots out of halftime and Oregon State just 1 of 6, helping create the Wildcats’ cushion.

The Beavers’ couldn’t find the same offensive rhythm in the second half as they did in the first, making just four of their first 16 field goal attempts after halftime.

Arizona, one of the country’s top shooting teams, extended to an 18-point lead with 10 minutes remaining. From there, the Beavers would get no closer than 14 while the Wildcats led by as many as 23 for their seventh straight win.

Oregon State finished the game on an 11-2 run.

The Beavers shot 27 of 69 (39.1%), 8 of 22 on 3-pointers (36.4) and 7 of 9 on free throws (77.8). The Wildcats were 32 of 61 (52.2), 4 of 18 (22.2) and 15 of 19 (78.9), respectively.

Arizona won the rebounds, 42-32.

Oregon State forward Isaiah Johnson (concussion) and guards Xzavier Malone-Key (back) and Tre Williams (knee) didn’t travel for the game. A team spokesman said guard Dexter Akanno (hip) could have played out of necessity.

All four also missed Tuesday’s home game against Colorado. Malone-Key has missed six straight games, Johnson five and Akanno and Williams two.

Oregon State was efficient offensively in the first half, led by nine points from Silva, eight from Lucas and seven apiece from Calloo and Ahmad Rand, who shot a combined 12 of 25 in the first 20 minutes.

Consecutive 3-pointers by Lucas and Rand, making the Beavers 5 of 8 from deep, had OSU in front 18-15. Back-to-back Calloo baskets, first on an offensive follow and then a one-handed dunk on Arizona 7-footer Christian Koloko to finish a press break, gave the Beavers 28-25 advantage.

Oregon State still led by three a few minutes later when Arizona went on a 16-4 run over a four-minute stretch to go steal the momentum and go ahead by nine.

But the Beavers weren’t done, closing the final two minutes of the half on an 8-1 run. Warith Alatishe’s 3-pointer from the corner just before the halftime buzzer had OSU within two at the break.

“That’s been a weakness of ours. We haven’t closed halves very well,” Tinkle said. “The guys were fired up. They kept uplifting each other, which was great. For Warith, kind of banged up, to hit that 3 at the end of the half was super.”

The Beavers’ six 3-pointers in the half came from five different players.

Three of the Beavers’ four biggest players — Alatishe, Calloo and Silva — were whistled for two fouls in the first half and missed time. One of Alatishe’s personals was a technical foul.

Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.

