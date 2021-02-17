OSU men's basketball: Offense trying to catch up to defense

Oregon State was lost on defense earlier in the season, at one point giving up 50% shooting to four straight opponents.

But the defense has been remedied and many of the holes filled, bringing the shooting number on a more regular basis closer to the 40% mark that coach Wayne Tinkle aims for in providing a better chance of success.

Opponents aren’t scoring at will around the basket nearly as often as they were previously.

The offense, though, remains a hurdle.

“Sometimes the ball might get stuck a little bit or we might rush a shot or two, and we’re not in positions to rebound the shot,” said senior guard Ethan Thompson. “If we try and get the most out of every position I think that’s key, and that goes into everything including shot selection, executing plays and taking care of the ball.”

Turnovers have crept higher in recent weeks. A lack of discipline has made life harder on that end of the floor and made for easy opportunities for other teams. The opponents on the recent three-game road trip outscored the Beavers 51-5 in fast-break points.