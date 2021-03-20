OSU men's basketball notebook: Beavers take advantage of chance to get outside

The Beavers (18-12) started the season 2-3 and were 5-5 overall and 1-3 in Pac-12 play after a home loss to Arizona, which followed a one-week pause due to COVID-19 in the program. OSU also dealt with numerous injuries before opening its schedule.

Oregon State answered a second three-game losing streak later in the season by going 4-2 to close the regular season, setting up a postseason run that’s seen the Beavers win four straight.

“I think it’s been a very difficult thing all year, not just for us but for any team, just getting that off-the-court type of bonding,” OSU senior guard Zach Reichle said. “I would say in the last couple weeks to last month is where we really came together and got to know each other and started meshing well.”

Added Tinkle: “It’s a big reward to our guys to be in the position we’re in for having stayed together through all that.”

It’s a busy time for the Reichle family.

Zach and his brother Gabe, a freshman walk-on with the University of Oregon, are both in Indianapolis with their respective teams.

In addition, little brother Jake is a junior running back and defensive back on the Lakeridge High football team in Lake Oswego.