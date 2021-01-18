OSU men's basketball notebook: Balanced offense takes pressure off Thompson

“Now you’ve got Ethan with more space because they have to stay at home with these other guys, and you see what he’s capable of in that situation,” Beavers coach Wayne Tinkle said of Thompson, who is averaging 16.1 points this season.

Thompson produced 17 points on 6-of-11 shooting, including two 3-pointers, and out of a double team in the closing seconds found Warith Alatishe for the winning basket.

Thompson has often had to carry the Beavers on offense this season.

He didn’t have to do that Saturday, but he found himself with just two points on 1-of-4 shooting at halftime after misses on some good looks.

“I just told myself I needed to put the ball in the basket,” Thompson said afterwards.

He and the Beavers will look to do more of that Tuesday when they host USC (11-2, 5-1) in a rescheduled contest that was originally supposed to be played Dec. 20 but was postponed due to a COVID-19 situation in the Trojans’ program.

Assisting the cause

Oregon State continues to lead the Pac-12 in assists at 17.0 per game.