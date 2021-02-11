OSU men's basketball: Not enough offense, too many fouls doom Beavers in Tucson

Too many missed shots and fouls kept Oregon State from again turning its season in the right direction.
The Beavers had some effective offense in spurts Thursday, particularly in the second half. But there wasn’t enough of it in a 70-61 loss to Arizona in a Pac-12 men’s basketball game at McKale Center in Tucson.
OSU (10-9, 6-7) started the game shooting 10 of 34 and finished 24 of 64 (37.5%) after making 45.2% of its attempts in the second half.
But it was also fouls — and Arizona’s resulting free-throw attempts — that were big factors.
The Wildcats (14-6, 8-6), one of the top teams in the country in foul shots made and attempted, were 23 of 34 at the line compared to 6 of 10 for the Beavers. Oregon State was whistled for 26 fouls and Arizona 12.
In a postgame radio interview, Beavers coach Wayne Tinkle didn’t voice a problem with the game officials as much as he did with his team’s shot selection.
Oregon State shot 19 first-half 3-pointers, making five. Tinkle said he thought his team should have drawn more calls in the first half. But he added that after halftime his players didn’t take the ball strong to the basket, which led to just two foul shots for the Beavers.
“When you’re not aggressive and you’re not going strong to the basket … that’s how you get to the free-throw line,” Tinkle said. “We settled for a lot of jumpers and mid-range shots. So I think that does speak to a little bit of the disparity for sure.”
Jarod Lucas and Ethan Thompson led the Beavers with 13 points apiece. Thompson added five rebounds and two steals.
Gianni Hunt had 12 points, the sophomore guard’s best offensive output in the past 10 games, along with four rebounds and two steals. Warith Alatishe had 10 points, six rebounds, two blocks and two steals.
James Akinjo and Bennedict Mathurin had 14 points each for the Wildcats.
After Arizona led by eight at halftime, two Lucas jumpers sparked Oregon State early in the second half. Thompson soon added two straight baskets to cut the deficit to three.
The Wildcats got it back to eight before a short Thompson jumper followed by a steal and basket by Hunt off the ensuing inbounds pass had OSU within four.
Arizona would extend the lead again as it reached the free-throw bonus midway through the half, and a 9-0 run made it a 13-point game.
But the Beavers had one more run left in them, one that would again see them close within four.
Alatishe had a floater and a layin and Lucas completed a four-point play after canning a deep 3-pointer, making it 58-54 with 5:04 remaining.
The Beavers were coming off their worst shooting performance of the season in Monday’s 78-49 loss at Colorado in which they were 18 of 55 (32.7%).
Oregon State was also motivated by its 98-64 loss to Arizona four weeks earlier. Tinkle said Thursday’s effort was better.
“I’m not real happy right now,” the coach said in his initial comments. “This is a game that we had our minds set on to go win. Unfortunately we didn’t have enough guys that accepted the challenge.”
Arizona won the rebounds 47-34, including 15 offensive boards that helped the Wildcats to a 17-9 advantage in second-chance points. Arizona had a 22-20 edge in points in the paint compared to a 52-32 margin for the Wildcats in the first game.
Hunt helped keep the Beavers close in the first half with 10 points.
Mathurin, who had 31 points against OSU the first time, had six before picking up his second foul with 12:48 left in the half and heading to the bench. Teammate Kerr Kriisa picked up the slack with two 3-pointers.
Despite some poor shooting by the Beavers, Hunt’s second 3-pointer kept the visitors within reach, trailing 22-16.
Oregon State fell behind by eight before Maurice Calloo hit a 3-pointer, and Dearon Tucker later converted a conventional three-point play to get the deficit back to four.
Thompson’s jumper late in the half had the Beavers within three, but Akinjo scored the last five, including a jumper just before the buzzer, to give the Wildcats a 38-30 edge at halftime.
Oregon State shot 10 of 33 in the half (to Arizona’s 12 of 27) but kept it close because the Wildcats were just 9 of 16 on free throws.