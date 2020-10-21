OSU men's basketball: Newcomers showing they're ready to contribute

Athletes entering any college program face an adjustment period as they get used to the level of intensity and focus it takes to compete in that program, among many other factors.
Five new players were welcomed into the Oregon State men’s basketball program as they arrived on campus in late June under unusual circumstances. Most of that transition would usually get a fast start in the summer, but only recently have the coaches had the opportunity to work with those players more regularly and as an entire unit.
“Now that we can have contact in practice and more hours, we’re starting to get through that,” Beavers coach Wayne Tinkle said. “The great thing to this point is the attitudes and effort have been really positive.”
There have been the usual growing pains for the newcomers, but Tinkle says it’s nothing out of the ordinary. Any struggles have been part of the process of getting used to new teammates, coaches and positions. Until they understand the demands and expectations, there will be ups and downs.
The chemistry forming within the new group has been good.
“But that’s really hard to judge until start handing out playing time and keeping statistics. So far it’s great. The guys are really competing,” the coach said.
The new additions have added depth that’s going to create added competition for floor time. As Tinkle pointed out, if someone isn’t ready to compete it’s going to be obvious.
In a short time, several of the newcomers have shown they’re ready to contribute in a regular rotation when the Beavers open their schedule in late November.
“Maurice (Calloo) has been really solid. Rodrigue (Andela) has been everything we’ve expected and then some,” Tinkle said.
Calloo is a 6-foot-10 junior forward who could play both forward positions and center. Tinkle said for now that Andela, a 6-8 junior forward, will stick to the center spot for now but could also play power forward.
Junior guard Tariq Silver was out for about two weeks with an injury but practiced again for the first time Wednesday. He could see time at both guard spots and small forward.
“He’ll need a little bit of time, but he was looking good early on,” the coach said.
Warith Alatishe, a 6-7 junior forward, “is something that we haven’t had, just an unbelievable athlete that is a relentless rebounder, defender,” Tinkle said.
The program continues to wait on news from the NCAA on whether Alatishe, who played at Nicholls State the past two seasons, will be granted a waiver to play immediately.
Tinkle said 6-6 freshman Isaiah Johnson, who could jump in at both forward positions, has been a “delight.”
“He works his absolute tail off day in and day out. He’s just got to keep learning our system and finding where he’s going to fit in,” Tinkle said. “His attitude and effort has been great, and I know that’s pushed some of the other guys to have to step it up because he’ll make you look silly if you’re not matching his effort level.”
Johnson is the fourth player from Bishop Montgomery High School, in the Los Angeles area, to play for Oregon State under Tinkle, following former star Stephen Thompson Jr. and current teammates Ethan Thompson and Gianni Hunt.
Calloo (Oklahoma State), Silver (Eastern Michigan) and Alatishe all come with previous Division I experience. In their recruitment of junior college players, Tinkle said, the Beavers targeted Calloo and Silver because of that experience, their maturity and the hopes that they will be able to jell quickly.
Ethan Thompson, a senior guard, said bringing in those who have already played and produced at that level is a positive.
“Teams with more experience tend to do better late, in the postseason, and that’s our goal, to be our best during postseason play or as the Pac-12 begins to finish up,” Thompson said. “I think our experience will show during that time.”
Added senior guard Zach Reichle: “Obviously experience is big, and that helps that they’ve played at that level of competition before. But there’s also a learning curve when it comes to being in a new program, new team, new standards, new teammates, new plays, all that. It’s not 100% everything. You’ve got get them acclimated to the new program.”
Julien Franklin, a 6-7 guard, is still a relative newcomer after redshirting in his first year with the program last season.
Tinkle says Franklin has worked hard and put on muscle.
“Really shooting the ball well right now,” the coach added. “The thing with him is he has to be patient. Because he took a year off, he’s champing at the bit to do everything. At times, that gets him in a little bit of trouble. But we’d rather have that than him being passive.”
Tinkle said Franklin needs to continue to working on his skills because he could ultimately play at three or four different positions.
