OSU men's basketball: Newcomers showing they're ready to contribute

“He works his absolute tail off day in and day out. He’s just got to keep learning our system and finding where he’s going to fit in,” Tinkle said. “His attitude and effort has been great, and I know that’s pushed some of the other guys to have to step it up because he’ll make you look silly if you’re not matching his effort level.”

Johnson is the fourth player from Bishop Montgomery High School, in the Los Angeles area, to play for Oregon State under Tinkle, following former star Stephen Thompson Jr. and current teammates Ethan Thompson and Gianni Hunt.

Calloo (Oklahoma State), Silver (Eastern Michigan) and Alatishe all come with previous Division I experience. In their recruitment of junior college players, Tinkle said, the Beavers targeted Calloo and Silver because of that experience, their maturity and the hopes that they will be able to jell quickly.

Ethan Thompson, a senior guard, said bringing in those who have already played and produced at that level is a positive.

“Teams with more experience tend to do better late, in the postseason, and that’s our goal, to be our best during postseason play or as the Pac-12 begins to finish up,” Thompson said. “I think our experience will show during that time.”