OSU men's basketball: Missed opportunities cost Beavers at UCLA

UCLA shot 17 of 52 (32.7%) as Oregon State held a fourth straight opponent under their season shooting percentage. OSU was 20 of 47 (42.6).

It was the first time the Bruins were under 40% overall since their season-opening loss to San Diego State. It was also a season-low point total for UCLA, which was averaging 76.3.

Tinkle said he told his team before the game to be ready for a physical battle.

“Defensively we really fought,” the coach said. “We needed to bring that same fight a little bit more offensively and we just couldn’t do it.”

At the foul line, the Bruins were 17 of 23 and the Beavers 5 of 7. Riley outshot OSU as a team, going 6 of 10.

UCLA had just four fouls at halftime (and Oregon State one free throw), but Tinkle said that was partially his team’s fault for not being aggressive to the basket.

“It was frustrating at times because they were really bodying us, on the ball, off the ball,” Tinkle said. “We’ve got to be stronger with the ball, plain and simple.”

The Beavers, who entered the game averaging the fewest turnovers in the Pac-12 at 10.8 per game, had 15 to the Bruins’ seven. UCLA had a 16-6 edge in points off turnovers.