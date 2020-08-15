OSU men's basketball: Maurice Calloo credits older brothers for developing his skills

Maurice Calloo recalls spending valuable time on the basketball court working out with his older brothers.
Marcus was a point guard and focused on ball-handling drills. Malique, a small forward, worked with Maurice on his shooting.
Calloo credits both with where he is today, having signed with Oregon State to continue his collegiate career.
He says they took it easy on him if they battled 1-on-1, but that wasn’t the case otherwise.
“They saw the potential in me,” Calloo said of his brothers, who both played collegiately in Canada, the family’s home country. “When I was playing against older people that are my brothers’ age, that’s where I really felt like nobody was taking it easy on me.”
He says it’s his brothers, the rest of his family and chasing goals that have been his motivation to continue improving.
Calloo, a 6-foot-10, 215-pound junior forward, grew nearly five inches to 6-4 in about a year ending his freshman year of high school. He’s brought the ball up the floor ever since he started playing.
He describes himself as a versatile player who can score inside and on mid-range and long-range shots.
“I’m a 6-10 that can put it on the floor, get a rebound and push it down the court without making a turnover,” said Calloo, from Windsor, Ontario. “I make smart decisions and I can just do my job and I feel like I do well at it.”
Defensively, he said he brings high intensity with a high motor. He works to not allow opponents get by him, as well as to grab rebounds.
“I know defense is a key part to this program, and that’s one way that you can earn your way on the floor,” Calloo said. “I feel like that’s what I’m going to be working on and that’s what I’m going to have to be doing to build trust with the coaches to know they can have me on the floor.”
He says in building trust with his coaches and teammates, playing time will take care of itself.
Calloo had interest from Cincinnati, Connecticut, Maryland and San Diego State before choosing Oregon State and signing in April.
He played at Oklahoma State as a true freshman in 2018-19 and then this past season at Iowa’s Indian Hills Community College, where he started 24 of 33 games and averaged 9.1 points and 3.9 rebounds. He had season highs of 20 points and 14 rebounds. He shot 45.6% from the field, 35.1% from 3-point range and 76.7% from the free-throw line.
Indian Hills had a 30-3 record and was set to play in the junior college national tournament before the remainder of the season was canceled due to COVID-19.
“Maurice is a tremendous addition to our team,” Beavers coach Wayne Tinkle said at the time of the signing. “He’s a true inside, outside threat at 6-feet-10 and can shoot it with range. He also has the ability to put it on the floor and finish above the rim. His size and length, along with his athleticism, will be valuable tools for us defensively as well as on the glass. Mo is a real talent and will bring a lot to the forward positions.
“Coach (Hank) Plona and his staff at Indian Hills did a great job bringing him along and preparing him for this opportunity. He’s grown a ton through his experiences the last 18 months and is quite excited to be joining the Beaver family.”
Tinkle said recently that Calloo is among the additions who have helped add length and athleticism to the team.
“Maurice has great size and skill. He can shoot, put it on the floor, pass,” the coach said, noting that the program hasn’t had that combination in a taller player since Olaf Schaftenaar, a senior on the 2016 team that reached the NCAA tournament, and that Calloo is more mobile off the dribble than Schaftenaar.
At Oklahoma State, Calloo averaged 2.5 points, 1.6 rebounds and 10.8 minutes in 16 games.
He was dismissed from the team in January 2019 following an alleged vandalism of two vehicles using a BB airgun in Stillwater, Oklahoma, and eventually committed to Cleveland State but didn't enroll. Two Oklahoma State teammates were also said to be involved and were also dismissed.
“I persevered, I overcame a lot (last) year, and my game and my stats showed that. All the work that I put in and all the extra stuff that I did, it paid off,” Calloo said of his time at Indian Hills. “I’m just glad and blessed that coach Tinkle gave me a second opportunity to play basketball and a place that is definitely home and I’m ready to start the season.”
