OSU men's basketball: Lucas' and Hunt's confidence and leadership have given team a spark

With the spirit and spark they bring to their team, Gianni Hunt and Jarod Lucas could be considered the hype men for Oregon State men’s basketball.
But they’re provided much more than supporting roles. The sophomore guards have been significant factors why their program, with five straight postseason wins, has reached the NCAA Sweet 16 for the first time in nearly four decades.
Their vocal and on-court leadership and brimming confidence have stood out, as each have played larger parts in their second seasons with the Beavers.
“Great maturity and growth shown by both those young guys and obviously a huge reason we’re in the position we are,” OSU coach Wayne Tinkle said.
Both went into last offseason following their freshman year knowing their responsibilities could multiple if they put in the time to get better, and that’s what they did.
Hunt and Lucas had to-do lists handed down by the Oregon State coaching staff. Lucas’ docket centered around defense and decision-making on both ends of the court, and Hunt’s was more wide-ranging with a focus on what he needed to do better to help the team win.
Tinkle said Hunt, a point guard who missed the first two games of the season with a concussion, wanted the ball in his hands when he returned but was pressing to do too much in trying to impress the coaching staff. Near the turn of the calendar year, something with Hunt “clicked” and he settled into his role.
“It took me a minute to get into a rhythm with the team,” Hunt said. “I was sitting out so it was hard for me to find my rhythm, also to figure out how to help the team.”
The team's leading reserve at 20.1 minutes a game, Hunt started taking higher-quality shots and in turn has seen his 3-point percentage rise nearly 8% compared to his freshman year.
Lucas, a shooting guard, believes Hunt’s biggest contribution is his energy. Lucas says what his second-year roommate in Corvallis and fellow California native brings is contagious.
“I know for myself, he gets us going and in practice, he’s the first guy to get everybody talking, bringing the energy,” Lucas said. “Not just that, it’s his leadership. He leads out on the floor. There’s a lot of times where he’ll look at the rest of the team and you just know you’ve got to bring it because that’s G. If G’s bringing the energy the rest of the team has to bring that energy.”
Hunt had what he calls “one of the scarier moments of my basketball career” midway through the first half of last Sunday’s game against Oklahoma State in Indianapolis when he was fouled by Bryce Williams on a fastbreak layin attempt and fell hard on his back.
Hunt made his two free throws and played another minute before being subbed out. He was back in the game for another two minutes late in the half but didn’t play after halftime.
Hunt says he’s been getting rest and treatment and expects to be ready for Saturday’s game with Loyola Chicago.
Despite his long-distance shooting prowess, Lucas struggled to stay on the floor as a freshman because of his defensive deficiencies.
He came back a better defender and his shooting improved as well. He leads the Pac-12 with 73 3-pointers while shooting at a 39% clip. He’s also 14th in the country at the free-throw line with a mark of 89.6% that’s on pace to break the program’s single-season record.
Lucas has seen his playing time more than double over last season and is second on the team in scoring at 13 points per game. He came off the bench the first 10 games this season but then saw his minutes and numbers across the board rise as a starter. He has a career-best six rebounds in three of the last four games.
Tinkle says Lucas’ confidence and belief in himself are positives and reasons why he’s had such a big impact.
But at times the coach says the Hacienda Heights product can get “a little too hyped up,” recalling moments before the Pac-12 championship game against Colorado when Lucas had to be calmed down.
“But I love it because the guys feed off of it,” Tinkle said. “I think our older guys, Zach (Reichle) and Ethan (Thompson), they’re just not super vocal. They just kind of go about their business, putting their work in. So we need some of that enthusiasm and energy and Jarod’s done a great job of that.”
Tinkle said he appreciated a conversation he had in which Lucas told him he didn’t want to come off the floor in crunch time at the end of games and desired to give Tinkle a reason to leave him out there even if shots weren’t falling.
Hunt says Lucas is more than just “one of the best shooters in college basketball.”
“I think his energy as well is another contagious thing. With me and him on the court at the same time, our energy, it affects everybody else on the whole team and it’s contagious. It helps lift the team up,” Hunt said.
Although they are just sophomores and are younger than more than half their team in age, Hunt and Lucas have both developed into leaders.
Lucas said he’s seen personal growth in that area, notably as someone who can inspire his teammates.
He recalls the Oklahoma State game, with he and Thompson on the bench due to foul trouble.
“You could see both of us cheering our team on and trying to get us going,” Lucas said. “So me and E both came together and said ‘we’ve got to do what we’ve got to do to get our team going out on the floor.’”
Hunt said he’s been a leader his whole life. But as a freshman it was difficult to take on those duties while also adjusting to the college game.
This season has been a different story.
“Coming back with some experience under my belt it was back to where I am, I’m a natural-born leader,” he said. “It was easy for me to become a leader.”
