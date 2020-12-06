OSU men's basketball: Look at the opponent — Wyoming

Oregon State hosts Wyoming at 1 p.m. Sunday in a nonconference game at Gill Coliseum. Here’s a look at the Cowboys.

Wyoming played its three games at home in a five-day span. The Cowboys beat Mississippi Valley State (97-61), lost to Texas Southern (76-74) and defeating Incarnate Word (94-83 in overtime).

Sophomore guard Kenny Foster had 21 points in his season debut against Incarnate Word on Wednesday. Freshman guard Marcus Williams is averaging 19 points and six assists. Junior guard Hunter Maldonado averages 14 points, 6.3 rebounds and seven assists.

Foster and Kwane Marble, one of three returning starters, missed the team’s first two games due to COVID-19 protocols.

Through three games, Wyoming is shooting 48.1% overall, 36.5 on 3-pointers and 74.7 on 3-pointers. Junior guard Drake Jefferies has nine of the Cowboys 31 3-pointers. He played last season at Indian Hills Community College in Iowa with Oregon State’s Maurice Calloo.

The Cowboys’ opponents are shooting 44.8, 37.3 and 59.1, respectively.

The Cowboys went 9-24 last year, 2-16 in Mountain West Conference play.