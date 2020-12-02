OSU men's basketball: Look at the opponent — Washington State

Oregon State opens its Pac-12 men’s basketball schedule Wednesday night at Washington State. Here’s a look at the Cougars.

WSU is 2-0 after home wins against Texas Southern (56-52) and Eastern Washington (71-68).

Senior guard Isaac Bonton was the Cougars’ leading scorer against Texas Southern with 28 points to go with seven rebounds and seven turnovers. Sophomore guard Noah Williams led them against Eastern Washington with 19 points, eight rebounds and six steals.

Through two games, WSU is shooting 34.7% from the floor, including 25.9% on 3-pointers, and 73.2% at the free-throw line. Its opponents are shooting 35.3, 29.2 and 75.9, respectively.

Bonton, from Portland, is averaging 19.5 points and 5.5 rebounds, Williams 9.5 points and 5.5 rebounds, freshman center Efe Abogidi 9.5 points and 6.0 rebounds and junior forward Aljaz Kunc 8.5 points and 5.5 rebounds.

Kyle Smith is the Cougars’ second-year head coach. The team finished 16-16 overall and 6-12 in Pac-12 play last year.

Smith was previously the head coach at University of San Francisco. He has also been a head coach at Columbia and an assistant at St. Mary’s, Air Force and San Diego.