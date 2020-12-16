OSU men's basketball: Look at the opponent — Texas at San Antonio

Oregon State hosts Texas at San Antonio in a nonconference men’s basketball game at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Gill Coliseum.

Here’s a look at the Roadrunners.

UTSA (2-2) comes to Corvallis with home wins against Texas Permian Basin (97-71) and, in its last game on Dec. 4, versus Sul Ross State (91-62). The Roadrunners have lost on the road to Texas Rio Grande Valley (81-64) and Oklahoma (105-66).

UTSA returns its top two scorers and four starters from its 2019-20 squad that went 13-19 overall – including an 88-78 loss to Oregon State in Houston – and 7-11 in Conference-USA.

This year, 6-foot senior guard Jhivvan Jackson is the team’s leading scorer at 18.7 points per game along with 3.7 rebounds. He’s shooting 48.9% overall, 28.6 on 3-pointers and 100.0 at the free-throw line on six attempts.

Keaton Wallace, a 6-4 senior guard averages 13.3 points and 4.5 rebounds. Eric Parrish, a 6-6 junior wing, chips in 10 points s and five rebounds.

As a team, the Roadrunners shoot 44.5% overall, 29.1 on 3-pointers and 78.6 at the foul line. Opponents shoot 40.9, 38.8 and 75.0, respectively.