OSU men's basketball: Look at the opponent — Texas at San Antonio

Oregon State hosts Texas at San Antonio in a nonconference men’s basketball game at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Gill Coliseum.
Here’s a look at the Roadrunners.
UTSA (2-2) comes to Corvallis with home wins against Texas Permian Basin (97-71) and, in its last game on Dec. 4, versus Sul Ross State (91-62). The Roadrunners have lost on the road to Texas Rio Grande Valley (81-64) and Oklahoma (105-66).
UTSA returns its top two scorers and four starters from its 2019-20 squad that went 13-19 overall – including an 88-78 loss to Oregon State in Houston – and 7-11 in Conference-USA.
This year, 6-foot senior guard Jhivvan Jackson is the team’s leading scorer at 18.7 points per game along with 3.7 rebounds. He’s shooting 48.9% overall, 28.6 on 3-pointers and 100.0 at the free-throw line on six attempts.
Keaton Wallace, a 6-4 senior guard averages 13.3 points and 4.5 rebounds. Eric Parrish, a 6-6 junior wing, chips in 10 points s and five rebounds.
As a team, the Roadrunners shoot 44.5% overall, 29.1 on 3-pointers and 78.6 at the foul line. Opponents shoot 40.9, 38.8 and 75.0, respectively.
UTSA has a plus-3.2 rebounding margin and averages 15 turnovers a game to its opponents’ 14.5. The Roadrunners average 79.5 points and the opposition 79.8.
Former Kansas State standout and NBA player Steve Henson is in his fifth year as UTSA’s head coach. He has an overall record of 48-45.
Henson was previously an assistant at Oklahoma, UNLV, South Florida and Illinois as well as the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks.
Oregon State has won both all-time matchups with UTSA. The first came in the 2016-17 season, with the Beavers taking a 72-64 victory at Gill.
Kylor Kelley and Ethan Thompson each had 23 points while shooting a combined 15 of 19 from the floor in last year’s neutral-site win in Houston.
