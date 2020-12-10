OSU men's basketball: Look at the opponent — Portland

Oregon State hosts Portland in a nonconference men’s basketball game at 5 p.m. Thursday at Gill Coliseum. Here’s a look at the Pilots.
Portland is 3-1 after playing its first four games at home at Chiles Center. The Pilots lost to Seattle (84-72) and defeated William Jessup (83-73), Northwest (74-69) and Portland State (86-73). OSU defeated Northwest 114-42 in Corvallis two days before the Eagles played Portland.
The Pilots return two starters but three of their top four scorers off the 2019-20 squad that went 9-23 overall and 1-15 in the West Coast Conference.
UP’s top three scorers this season are first-year-players in the program.
Senior guard Ahmed Ali (20.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, team-best seven 3-pointers) is at his fourth school. He previously played at East Florida State College and Washington State before sitting out last season at Hawaii.
Junior forward Eddie Davis (11.3 points, 4.5 rebounds) was previously at Colby Community College in Kansas. Junior guard Isiah Dasher (9.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, team-best seven steals) was at State College of Florida.
As a team, the Pilots shoot 46.4% overall, 31.9 on 3-pointers and 76.6 at the free-throw line while averaging 78.8 points per game. Their opponents shoot 45.5, 31.8 and 71.7, respectively, and average 74.8 points.
Portland has shot more than double (111-53) the foul shots of their opponents but have been outrebounded by an average of 35.0 to 32.5.
Portland, a private school, has no in-state players.
Former Portland Trail Blazers guard and two-time NBA All-Star Terry Porter is in his fifth year as head coach of the Pilots. His overall record is 40-83 with a 7-61 mark in the WCC.
Oregon State leads the all-time series against Portland 53-17. The Pilots won the last meeting, 53-45, at Portland’s Moda Center in December 2017. The Beavers won the previous four matchups, including a 65-58 overtime victory at Chiles Center in Wayne Tinkle’s first season in December 2014.
