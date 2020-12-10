OSU men's basketball: Look at the opponent — Portland

Oregon State hosts Portland in a nonconference men’s basketball game at 5 p.m. Thursday at Gill Coliseum. Here’s a look at the Pilots.

Portland is 3-1 after playing its first four games at home at Chiles Center. The Pilots lost to Seattle (84-72) and defeated William Jessup (83-73), Northwest (74-69) and Portland State (86-73). OSU defeated Northwest 114-42 in Corvallis two days before the Eagles played Portland.

The Pilots return two starters but three of their top four scorers off the 2019-20 squad that went 9-23 overall and 1-15 in the West Coast Conference.

UP’s top three scorers this season are first-year-players in the program.

Senior guard Ahmed Ali (20.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, team-best seven 3-pointers) is at his fourth school. He previously played at East Florida State College and Washington State before sitting out last season at Hawaii.

Junior forward Eddie Davis (11.3 points, 4.5 rebounds) was previously at Colby Community College in Kansas. Junior guard Isiah Dasher (9.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, team-best seven steals) was at State College of Florida.