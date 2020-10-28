OSU men's basketball: Julien Franklin is prepared to make an impact

It was Julien Franklin’s father Kenny who came up with the idea that redshirting last season might be in his son’s best interest.
Looking back, Franklin says it worked out well. He enters his second year on the Oregon State men’s basketball team more ready to contribute when his name is called.
“It was tough, practicing but not suiting up for games. But I learned a whole lot and I feel like I’ve gotten a lot better,” he said. “I’m appreciative that I did that and it was a great learning experience.”
OSU coach Wayne Tinkle said Franklin “didn’t take any steps back thinking, ‘well, this isn’t my time.’ He worked really hard.” He was early to practice, late to leave and played through mistakes, and his fire was fueled knowing he could compete for playing time.
Tinkle added that Franklin has been a “bright spot” in practices early in the season and sees that extra year as being a positive down the road.
“I think that’s going to prove to be huge,” the coach said. “I think we’ll see a little bit of it this year, but then over the course of his career I think it’s going to be instrumental.”
Listed as a 6-foot-7, 200-pound guard, Franklin will primarily play the forward positions but has the skill and versatility to handle the ball and shoot from the perimeter.
Taking classes from home in Orange County, California, in the offseason, he worked on his shot outside his parents’ house or at a nearby park. He had the help of a trainer and his father, a professional basketball trainer who is also an assistant men’s basketball coach at Westcliff University, an NAIA school in Irvine, California.
Franklin also put on some muscle. Teammate Ethan Thompson has taken notice.
“You can see it. He’s not as skinny anymore,” Thompson said. “He’s got some meat on his bones and his muscles are a lot more defined, for sure.”
Thompson, a senior guard, looks at Franklin’s game in the few months the team has been back in the gym together and sees a difference. He’s shooting well, and defensively he’s gained confidence in the spots where he needs to be.
“I always tell him he has good hands, because when he’s on the ball he’s so active with his hands,” Thompson said. “He gets a lot of deflections that create turnovers, and I know from experience when he’s guarding me he’s always in my space trying to get me off what I’m trying to do. He’s going to be a good impact on both sides of the ball.”
In high school, Franklin brought the ball up the court but at one time or another played all the positions on the court. He grew three to four inches during his prep days and played on a small team, which led to him playing closer to the basket offensively and often guarding the opposition’s biggest players.
He still has that versatility.
“It’s hard for me to define what position I play because I can bring the ball up, I can guard a post, whatever it is,” Franklin said.
At the start of last season, Franklin’s highlight came in scoring seven points in the Beavers’ opening exhibition against Carroll.
He considered the idea of redshirting from his dad, then they approached the OSU coaching staff about the possibility. Collectively, the group decided that was a good idea.
For Franklin, patience was going to be a big factor.
“I knew that my time was going to come one day,” he said. “Everybody’s plan is different and everybody’s story is different, and I knew that.”
Young for his class, Franklin said the year helped him mature. He was able to travel with the team on road trips, which kept him engaged and continued that growth and understanding of what it would be like when it was his turn.
Experience in the program has Franklin better grasping expectations and in better position to be a valuable asset.
“I just know, being here for a year, I’ve learned the system better and I know with coach Tinkle, what he likes and what he dislikes,” he said. “That was a key, and it was good to see that firsthand.”
Tinkle has told Franklin that with his physicality and athleticism he should be a solid defender. The coach knows that because of the time off Franklin wants to be impactful right away, but he’s reminded the redshirt freshman to let the game come to him.
Franklin’s ability to play and defend multiple positions is a significant plus in the eyes of the coaches.
“Once he gets a handful of games under his belt, I think he’s going to be really comfortable and be a guy I really think will contribute to our success this year,” Tinkle said.
Franklin arrived on the Oregon State campus with credentials.
Playing at Villa Park High School in Brea, California, he averaged 21.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists and was an all-CIF first-team selection as a senior. He was twice his league’s player of the year and scored a school-record 52 points in a game. His team won a regional title and he was the league defensive player of the year as a sophomore.
Franklin spent the past year at Oregon State soaking in as much knowledge as possible.
He’s currently working on his all-around game, being better on defense, a more vocal leader, “the simple things.” Given the chance, he’s ready to show the progress he’s made.
“I’m really excited. I’ve been waiting. I haven’t played in about a year,” Franklin said. “My first game is going to be something special and I can’t wait to get back out there.”
