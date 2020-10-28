OSU men's basketball: Julien Franklin is prepared to make an impact

Taking classes from home in Orange County, California, in the offseason, he worked on his shot outside his parents’ house or at a nearby park. He had the help of a trainer and his father, a professional basketball trainer who is also an assistant men’s basketball coach at Westcliff University, an NAIA school in Irvine, California.

Franklin also put on some muscle. Teammate Ethan Thompson has taken notice.

“You can see it. He’s not as skinny anymore,” Thompson said. “He’s got some meat on his bones and his muscles are a lot more defined, for sure.”

Thompson, a senior guard, looks at Franklin’s game in the few months the team has been back in the gym together and sees a difference. He’s shooting well, and defensively he’s gained confidence in the spots where he needs to be.

“I always tell him he has good hands, because when he’s on the ball he’s so active with his hands,” Thompson said. “He gets a lot of deflections that create turnovers, and I know from experience when he’s guarding me he’s always in my space trying to get me off what I’m trying to do. He’s going to be a good impact on both sides of the ball.”