OSU men's basketball: Injuries slowing preparation for start of schedule

Whether the Beavers are where they need to be early in the season, the coach says he’ll be able to answer that once the team has a few games under its collective belt. Injuries have kept the team, which has five players, from making the progress it had hoped.

“That’s what everybody is going through,” Tinkle said. “I don’t think anybody in America has a great idea where their team’s at until they get a couple games in.”

Tinkle said earlier this month he expects newcomers Maurice Calloo and Rodrigue Andela, both junior forwards, to be able to contribute right away in the regular rotation. He confirmed those thoughts again Thursday.

Calloo, listed a 6-foot-10 and 220 pounds, played one season at Oklahoma State and another at Indian Hills Community College in Iowa. Andela (6-8, 248) played two seasons at Kilgore College in Texas.

“Those guys have been impressive. Rodrigue, just from his physical presence in the paint, both offensively and defensively. We haven’t had that presence,” Tinkle said.

“Maurice is a very vocal, positive energy guy that can stretch the floor. Shoot it, pass, put it on the floor. Then we’ve got to get those guys comfortable with what we do defensively.”