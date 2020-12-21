OSU men's basketball: In-game statistics help coaches make adjustments

Statistics don’t tell the whole story of a game, but they can give you a pretty good idea in just a few seconds how your team is doing.
Where are you excelling and where do you need to improve?
Coaches can watch it unfold from the sideline, but seeing it on paper gives a backbone for changes to be made.
Two of the biggest categories Wayne Tinkle’s eyes head for when he picks up a stat sheet during or after a game are rebounding margin and turnovers.
“You can see who’s throwing the ball all over or if they’re killing you on the glass,” said Tinkle, Oregon State's men’s basketball head coach.
Trends are also key, as coaches take a glass-half-full approach in trying to improve their teams. Those trends — such as going several minutes without a field goal — often lead to strategic changes and different messages to their players.
When getting opponents into foul trouble and being at or near the free-throw bonus as a team, coaches urge their players to attack the basket and get to the foul line to help take pressure off defensively.
Or in Oregon State’s case against Texas at San Antonio last week, the Beavers (3-3) had picked up enough personal fouls to send the Roadrunners to the line with about eight minutes to go in the game and needed to make a change.
“That’s when we made our adjustment and went into our three-quarter-court back zone to hopefully take away some of their driving gaps to keep us from fouling,” Tinkle said. “You look at those things and you can make appropriate adjustments both offensively and defensively.”
Before COVID-19, college basketball coaches received statistical printouts at media timeouts, after every four-minute stretch of the game roughly. Now, they only get printed stats at halftime and after the contest. Everything else comes from electronic programs and information gathered on the bench.
It’s created a new and important dynamic and made relationships a commodity.
“There’s got to be good communication between the assistant coaches that are analyzing those things then relaying to me,” Tinkle said.
Tinkle has had 11 teams finish with winning records in his 14 full seasons as a head coach.
Support Local Journalism
He says the common denominators for those teams on stat sheets have been a strong defensive field goal percentage, turnovers, fastbreak scoring, points in the paint and free throws.
“A lot of times we’ve had different teams where we’re not necessarily trying to turn the other team over. We’re just trying to make them take our kind of shots, just inside the 3-point line, contested shots,” Tinkle said.
But the main three categories, if you reduce it to that, the coach said, are turnovers, rebounding and free throws.
“Those tell a lot of the tale of the outcome of the game,” Tinkle said. "When we’ve really defended, we’ve been really good at assist-to-turnover (margin), and shot good percentages, those were our more successful years.”
In six games this season, the Beavers are averaging 2.7 fewer turnovers than their opponents, are outrebounding their opponents by 4.8 per game and are outshooting opponents at the foul line 74.5% to 68.8 with an average of 4.9 more free-throw attempts per contest.
By percentage, they’ve outshot four of six opponents from the floor overall and three from the 3-point line. Four opponents have shot under 40% overall, a Tinkle benchmark.
“I think offensively our guys are a little bit more understanding of what we’re trying to do,” Tinkle said, pointing to scoring and percentages in the past few games.
Defensively, he says the team’s five new players, averaging between nine and 27 minutes a game, are still learning what coaches are expecting but that they showed improvement against UTSA.
Next up is Portland State, with a 6 p.m. Tuesday tipoff set at Gill Coliseum.
“It’s going to be critical because they really look to spread you out and drive you, and we’ve got to be able to shrink the floor up, be in our help gaps and stay in front of that ball,” Tinkle said.
The Vikings (2-3) like to send all five players in to rebound, and Tinkle said it will be important for Oregon State’s perimeter players to box out.
The Beavers have spent considerable time in recent practices preparing for PSU’s full-court defensive press.
Tinkle said fundamentals such as being secure with the ball, making strong passes and meeting passes will be key.
“This will be the first team we play that presses for 40 minutes,” the coach said. “I’m looking forward to seeing how our guys handle that.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!