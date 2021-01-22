OSU men's basketball: Improved defense, inside and out, leads to team's turnaround

Tinkle agrees, and he’s urged Thompson to get out of his comfort zone and become a more vocal leader and challenge teammates to play to their potential while continuing to carry that defensive energy.

Thompson said that role is becoming more natural for him.

“I could be willing to take criticism from my teammates because I’m always going to be dishing it out verbally,” he said.

Tinkle said he has often talked to his players, particularly point guards, about the enjoyment in being a force defensively and how that can take pressure off on the other end.

Thompson has bought into that again as of late.

“Now it’s fun to see how it’s filtered to the rest of the guys, young and old. That’s something that we’ve been asking for and waiting for,” Tinkle said.

Against USC, Thompson and the Beavers held the Trojans to 56 points, 22 below their season average, and to 20-of-48 shooting (41.7%), under their season mark coming in at 47.5.

OSU will head into its next game, Saturday night at No. 21 Oregon (9-2, 4-1), trying to replicate its performance.