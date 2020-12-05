OSU men's basketball: Fundamentals failed Beavers in loss to Cougars

Frustration and disappointment were wearing on Wayne Tinkle after watching his team’s 10-point lead with less than 15 minutes to play turn into a 59-55 loss at Washington State.

Oregon State has put itself in position for the win in the Pac-12 men’s basketball opener for both teams in Pullman.

But fundamentals stressed in practice — using jump stops, boxing out and going after the ball with two hands — were all pieces the Beavers (2-1, 0-1) suddenly stopped performing or did inconsistently.

Players were lowering their shoulders driving to the basket. Veterans who should know better lost their way defensively on back cuts off screens, another point of emphasis on the practice court.

The Beavers became overaggressive on drives to the basket, and “stubborn” at times as their coach described it, trying to make plays for themselves instead of looking for teammates near the hoop or out at the 3-point line.

“We have to give Washington State credit because they outscrapped us, 50-50 balls, they got pretty much all of them and we just were in a fog,” Tinkle said. “This is on me. We got worse from last Friday (in a win against Northwest University) to today. I told the guys in the locker room, that’s on me.”