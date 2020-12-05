OSU men's basketball: Fundamentals failed Beavers in loss to Cougars

Frustration and disappointment were wearing on Wayne Tinkle after watching his team’s 10-point lead with less than 15 minutes to play turn into a 59-55 loss at Washington State.
Oregon State has put itself in position for the win in the Pac-12 men’s basketball opener for both teams in Pullman.
But fundamentals stressed in practice — using jump stops, boxing out and going after the ball with two hands — were all pieces the Beavers (2-1, 0-1) suddenly stopped performing or did inconsistently.
Players were lowering their shoulders driving to the basket. Veterans who should know better lost their way defensively on back cuts off screens, another point of emphasis on the practice court.
The Beavers became overaggressive on drives to the basket, and “stubborn” at times as their coach described it, trying to make plays for themselves instead of looking for teammates near the hoop or out at the 3-point line.
“We have to give Washington State credit because they outscrapped us, 50-50 balls, they got pretty much all of them and we just were in a fog,” Tinkle said. “This is on me. We got worse from last Friday (in a win against Northwest University) to today. I told the guys in the locker room, that’s on me.”
The Beavers (2-1, 0-1) didn’t shoot well, at 35.6% overall, 28.0 on 3-pointers and 50.0 at the free-throw line.
But Tinkle said you couldn’t pin it on that. The coach was most frustrated that his team lost the toughness battle, both physically and mentally.
OSU went from down five to up 10 with a 15-0 run in which they executed, shared the ball, drew offensive charges and got key defensive stops.
But that positive momentum couldn’t be maintained.
After Dearon Tucker’s two free throws with 14:24 left pushed the lead back to double digits for the final time, it took the Cougars (3-0, 1-0) less than five minutes to regain the advantage.
OSU found a quick spark to go back ahead by four. But all the backward steps caught up with the Beavers, as they were outscored 17-9 over the final eight minutes.
Tinkle was looking for answers and reasons why that one got away.
It was his team’s first time on the road several first-year players trying to fit into key roles. A few players saw more floor time than maybe they normally would. Plus a little added pressure entering Pac-12 play.
“The big thing, the overall thing, is we got out-toughed. And our teams don’t get out-toughed,” Tinkle said. “And give them credit, they made some big shots down the stretch and we didn’t.”
Oregon State returns to nonconference play with three home games — starting at 1 p.m. Sunday with Wyoming at Gill Coliseum — before hosting USC on Dec. 20 in another Pac-12 game.
OSU will play Wyoming (2-1) for the fourth straight year, with three of those contests at home. The Beavers have won the last two after losing to the Cowboys in Corvallis in the 2017-18 season.
Wyoming played its three games at home in a five-day span, beating Mississippi Valley State (97-61), losing to Texas Southern (76-74) and defeating Incarnate Word (94-83 in overtime).
The Cowboys went 9-24 last year, 2-16 in Mountain West Conference play.
Sophomore guard Kenny Foster had 21 points in his season debut against Incarnate Word on Wednesday. Freshman guard Marcus Williams is averaging 19 points and six assists.
Foster and Kwane Marble, one of three returning starters, missed the team’s first two games due to COVID-19 protocols.
Hollins to transfer
OSU senior forward Alfred Hollins has decided to transfer, the team announced Saturday,
Hollins, from San Francisco, averaged 3.7 points and 2.0 rebounds in 10.3 minutes off the bench this season. He played just five minutes in Wednesday's loss at Washington State.
In his first three years with the team, he averaged 5.2 points and 3.1 rebounds while starting 53 of 93 games, including 29 of 31 as a junior.
