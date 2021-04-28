OSU men's basketball: Ethan Thompson announces the end of his college career

I am extremely excited to see what God has planned for me next.

Thank you Beaver Nation and always … Go Beavs.

I am beyond grateful for each of my teammates that I have had throughout the past 4 years.

I appreciate the coaching staff for providing me the opportunity to further my education in the classroom as well as my development on the court. Thank you for inspiring me everyday to become better. And a huge thank you to the rest of the Beaver MBB program. Thank you for being there for me every time I needed you.

Last but not least thank you to my mother, father, and my entire family for supporting me every step of the way throughout my college career."

Thompson and all NCAA Division I seniors had the option to return after athletes were granted an additional year of eligibility due to the pandemic.

Fellow senior guard Zach Reichle has not yet announced his plans for the coming year. He was celebrated along with Thompson in senior night ceremonies. Senior center Roman Silva, not recognized during those ceremonies, is expected to return.