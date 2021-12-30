OSU men's basketball: Down more players, Beavers find a way to home win against Utes

Down to just nine players available Thursday night at home against Utah after losing three to COVID protocols, Oregon State didn’t flinch.

The Beavers found their offense again, overcame the Utes’ solid shooting for the game’s first 30 minutes, then found a way to finish and build on the small spurt of momentum they’ve created.

Jarod Lucas put up 25 points and Warith Alatishe added 16 points, five rebounds and a career-high five steals as OSU held on for an 88-76 win in a Pac-12 men’s basketball game at Gill Coliseum.

The Beavers (3-10, 1-2) had just six players for Wednesday’s practice and it was uncertain whether they would have the minimum seven needed to play the next day.

Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle said his team was “thrown some curveballs” with the roster reduction for a squad that was already down three scholarship players for various reasons. He said he was proud of the players for how they handled the adversity, which included Utah (8-5, 1-2) never going away until the final seconds.

“What cost us in the past is when we fragmented, and these guys have learned a lot of lessons unfortunately,” Tinkle said. “But they’ve learned them and they stuck together.”

Added OSU junior guard Dexter Akanno: “I think it just speaks to our guys’ character and motivation for this game and just moving forward. We have a great group of guys that are willing to work and ready to put the work in.”

Dashawn Davis played a role in helping the Beavers shoot better than 50% for the third straight game. The junior guard had 13 points and eight assists to go with five rebounds and two steals.

Big man Roman Silva added 12 points, six rebounds and three blocks and Akanno 10 points.

Guard David Jenkins Jr. had 22 points, including five 3-pointers, for Utah.

Utah cut into its nine-point halftime deficit quickly. The Utes went on a 10-4 run, with five Both Gach points, to get within three. Branden Carlson’s 3-pointer with 16:33 to go — which made Utah 10 of 16 from deep — made it a one-point game. (The Utes would go just 2 of 11 on 3s the rest of the way.)

Oregon State answered back with a 9-2 stretch, which Alatishe started with a reverse layin and capped with a short floater to push the advantage back to eight.

The visitors later closed within three before Glenn Taylor Jr. hit a corner 3 that was the product of some good perimeter ball movement.

Silva hooked one in, Akanno scored on a reverse and Taylor drove for two more with 7:21 remaining to get the lead back to 10.

Utah, which struggled again late to take care of the ball, got no closer than seven until the final 90 seconds.

Lucas had made 18 straight free throws before missing the front end of a 1-and-1 opportunity with OSU up nine with 1:27 left. The Utes then closed within six when Jenkins was fouled on a 3-point attempt and made all three at the line.

The Beavers made 10 of 13 at the foul line from there to close out a second straight win.

Utah was 22 of 42 from the floor midway through the second half but finished just 3 of 16 for 25 of 58 (43.1%). OSU was 20 of 32 in the first half and 34 of 61 (55.7) for the game in beating the Utes for the fifth consecutive time.

“In previous games guys might have thought twice before shooting a 3 or maybe a mid-range jumper,” Lucas said of his team. “But the last two games guys are really shooting the ball with a lot of confidence. And I think that’s really been important for us, shooting the ball with a lot of confidence and playing with our swagger. We know how good we are and how good we can be.”

Lucas’ 25 (one off his career high) followed games of 25 and 24 the past two contests.

Dealing with some minor injuries in the summer, he didn’t get as many on-court opportunities as he wanted. Now, heathier and getting shots up, Lucas says he’s comfortable.

“I think it’s the reps and also having some teammates that have really trusted me and having coach Tinkle and the rest of the staff really trust me.” he said.

Oregon State forced Utah into a 20 turnovers, matching its season high. The Utes had no more than 12 turnovers in its previous past nine games and came in averaging 10.8.

“We feel like we have good athleticism and good length, and just across the board we haven’t always had everybody ready to play,” Tinkle said. “I thought our guys were engaged, we were active. We work on it every day in practice where our help D needs to be, our high, active hands on and off the ball. Tonight the guys put on an exhibition with that.”

Shooting 62.5% from the floor helped the Beavers to their highest-scoring first half of the season and a 47-38 lead at the break.

Oregon State’s offense came in a hurry early, as the Beavers started 6 of 10 from the floor to lead 15-8 after a steal and transition basket by Alatishe. OSU took a 20-11 lead on an Akanno 3-pointer.

The Beavers led 29-25 before Lucas hit a hot stretch. The junior guard scored the first seven points, including a 3-pointer, in a 9-0 run that put the home team up 13. Soon after, Maurice Calloo canned a 3-pointer to make it a 14-point game.

Jenkins scored seven points, including two 3-pointers, over the final three minutes of the half to close the gap to nine at halftime and give him 13 for the game.

Lucas had 14 points and Davis 11 at the half.

Utah had 11 first-half turnovers, which Oregon State turned into 12 points. OSU had just three turnovers.

