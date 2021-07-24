OSU men's basketball: Dexter Akanno sees big picture in Beavers' postseason run

Oregon State men’s basketball had not yet recruited Dexter Akanno when the Beavers’ postseason run caught his eye.
It wasn’t just the success but the resilience and character of those in the program that carried the underdogs into the NCAA Elite Eight that had the Beavers on his radar.
Akanno entered the NCAA transfer portal after two seasons at Marquette and some of his past coaches reached out to OSU for him. Conversations with Beavers head coach Wayne Tinkle and assistant coach Stephen Thompson helped him discover “that they were doing stuff right over here and they were doing it the right way. I just saw that this was the right place to be at.”
So the Beavers landed the 6-foot-4, 210-pound guard, who had previously trained with OSU juniors Gianni Hunt and Jarod Lucas and saw that they were happy to be in the program.
In the move to Corvallis, he gets closer to family. He grew up in Valencia, California, and attended Valencia High School. There, he was the co-league player of the year as a junior and named to the all-Santa Clara Valley first team as a senior after averaging 15 points, four points and 3.5 assists.
Akanno then spent a prep year at Blair Academy in New Jersey. He says it helped him prepare for college both on and off the court. He was away from family and learned more about himself while also practicing and playing with talented players.
He moved on to Marquette, where he redshirted the 2019-20 season. Last season with the Golden Eagles in Milwaukee, he averaged 0.7 points and 0.6 rebounds in 12 games while playing 5.3 minutes per contest.
“He's a great kid from a wonderful family that we feel has a ton of potential on and off the court,” Tinkle said at Akanno’s signing in June. “He's a physically imposing guard with a very good skill set with the versatility and toughness to play multiple positions.”
Akanno’s impact at Marquette took a hit last season after he contracted COVID-19 just before the team began playing games and forced him to miss the first two contests.
It led to myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle, “which held me out for quite a while,” he said.
But, he says, “my heart recovered well. I’ve done plenty of tests at my old school and here. My positive that I’m ready to go.”
So in many ways, it’s a new beginning for Akanno.
“Through the grace of God I’m just happy to have this fresh start,” he said. “I’m ready to get it going. I’m pumped, I’m amped. There’s no words for it. I’m just ready to go.”
Tinkle added that Akanno’s best basketball is in front of him.
Describing his own game, Akanno says “I’m an athletic guard and would like to get into the paint and make plays for other. If the opportunity is there, get on top of the rim.”
He said he’s always working on his shooting and with his new team is currently learning the offense and how all of his new teammates play.
Akanno says he takes pride in his defense. He spend many practices in his first year at Marquette defending Markus Howard, a consensus All-American that season.
“It’s kind of like my upbringing, guarding different players,” he said, adding that training in the offseason with NBA players has given him an “edge” and the confidence to guard high-level opponents.
“With Coach Tinkle, bringing that into a whole team aspect, playing off-ball defense, that’s something I need to make leaps and bounds in,” Akanno said. “But I think with the guidance of the coaching staff here it’s going to help me get there.”
As he gets to know his new teammates, he sees many similarities on the court to others he’s played with in the past.
But what he’s intrigued by are the off-court relationships and interactions he’s had with the group in their few weeks together.
“I think we can all really get along with each other. I can have a conversation with Xzavier (Malone-Key) the same way that I do with Tre (Williams) or with Jarod (Lucas) or Gianni (Hunt),” Akanno said. “The compatibility with everybody is something that I’m really excited about.”
