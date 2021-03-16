OSU men's basketball: Depth has helped the Beavers keep their season alive

The depth that Oregon State believed it could have and hoped to develop has shown up in a big way in recent weeks.
Any team’s best scorers are bound to have an off-night or two, and the Beavers have proven they have others who can fill in the gaps.
Early season injuries and illness for several players in the current rotation kept the team from playing at full strength. But Oregon State is now healthy and playing its best basketball at the right time.
Ethan Thompson and Jarod Lucas led OSU in scoring or tied for team-high honors in 20 of the Beavers’ first 22 games. Heading into Friday’s NCAA first-round matchup with Tennessee (18-8) in Indianapolis, Oregon State (17-12) has had six different scoring leaders in the past seven games.
That stretch started at California, as Roman Silva shot 6 of 8 from the floor for a team-best 15 points as the Beavers won their first of three straight road games.
Lucas then produced a season-high 26 in a win at Stanford, a third 20-point game against the Cardinal for the sophomore guard. Gianni Hunt equaled his career best with 17 in the win at Utah that had the Beavers’ confidence at a season high.
Thompson had 16 points in the home loss to Oregon and Warith Alatishe got a career-high 22 on 11-of-14 shooting plus 10 rebounds as OSU got past UCLA in overtime in a Pac-12 tournament quarterfinal.
In a rematch with Oregon in the semifinals, Thompson again led the Beavers with 16. Maurice Calloo then scored 10 of his season-high 15 in the first half of the tournament championship win against Colorado.
It was the first time all season for Silva, Hunt and Calloo to lead the Beavers in scoring. In all, eight different Beavers have scored in double figures in the past seven games.
Hunt had 10 points, including two 3-pointers in the NCAA-clincher against the Buffaloes.
“Just how blessed and grateful I am for being here and being in this position. That's really the only thing that was running through my mind,” Hunt said of his feelings after the conference title game. “I'm just so blessed and thankful to be here with this team with these guys and it's been special, it's been a special run. But we're not done.”
Thanks to its depth and widespread contributions, Oregon State has found a way to kick its offense up a notch in its biggest games of the season against most of the best teams that the Pac-12 has to offer.
After averaging 69.8 points through the 59-57 win at California, the Beavers have scored at a 73.8 clip the past six contests. OSU has shot 48.5% overall in those six games and has seen its season percentage rise from 42.0 to 43.5.
“We’ve been fighting our guys for so long to establish a post presence, and it doesn’t have to be a guy getting 26,” Beavers coach Wayne Tinkle said. “By them finally buying into that, we’ve gotten production in there and it’s freed up our shooters. Then we’ve turned up our defense and we’ve been able to turn some defense into offense. I think that’s really helped.
“Our guys are more confident, we’re more balanced and we’re turning some defense into offense. That’s going to be a key on Friday as well. We can’t face knock-you-down, drag-you-out halfcourt defense for 40 minutes.”
Before the season, Tinkle said he hoped the addition of five newcomers would lead to the team’s ability to scheme differently on defense and lead to more offense.
That’s been the case recently, along with the athleticism and physicality Tinkle and his staff believed they were adding.
Alatishe has been a bright spot throughout the season as he developed his offensive game while leading the Beavers in rebounding in 24 games, including 15 of the last 16.
Rodrigue Andela, another junior forward, came up big last week, averaging eight points and eight rebounds off the bench in the three Pac-12 tournament games. He shot a combined 6 of 8 overall and half his points came at the foul line.
“He’s such a good kid with such a great spirit. He’s our most physical presence in there. He really emerged in the tournament,” Tinkle said. “Rodrigue, down the stretch the last couple weeks, has just gotten more and more consistent. He’s gotten us big baskets in the paint, second-chance opportunities. Then defensively he’s been a real stalwart for us. He’s still so young with the game and in the game that his ceiling is really, really high. We’re excited to have him and we’re going to need (him), because as our post presence has really come along I don’t think it’s any surprise that we’ve played better as a team.”
Calloo, a junior forward in his first year in the program along with Alatishe and Andela, started the first 10 games of the season before seeing his minutes and impact drop off significantly.
But Tinkle says Calloo kept working and had a positive attitude.
It was an example to teammates, because you never know when your name will be called, and you need to have a positive mindset if you’re going to contribute, the coach said.
Calloo saw 21 minutes against Colorado, the most he played in more than two months. He shot 6 of 11 overall with three 3-pointers.
“He’s just got to defend and rebound his position if he wants to play,” Tinkle said. “He did a better job of that and he made a lot of baskets for us.”
Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.